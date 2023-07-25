Starbucks' 2023 Fall Menu May Have Just Been Leaked
Although some may be enjoying soaking up the summer sun, others are already craving fall flavors. Instagram user @markie_devo has shared a post with information about the rumored fall 2023 Starbucks menu items. The coffee chain has yet to officially announce its fall menu or address the rumors, but the drinks and bakery items are suspected to be available beginning August 29.
Of course, the iconic pumpkin spice latte (often appreciated to PSL) will be making its comeback. The coffee chain may also be adding two other pumpkin-flavored drinks to its offerings. The pumpkin cream cold brew is also rumored to be returning. New this year, however, is the rumored iced pumpkin cream chai tea latte. The chain's pumpkin muffin may also be making its comeback, featuring a spiced pumpkin muffin filled with sweet cream cheese.
Some commenters on the Instagram post were disappointed that the pumpkin scone may not be returning. Still, commenters on a TikTok video sharing the news simply expressed their excitement over the return of the drinks, with one calling it the "best time of the year."
Apple is another rumored featured flavor on the menu
If pumpkin isn't your preferred fall flavor, @markie_devo's Instagram post suggests that Starbucks may also be bringing in some sweet apple-themed menu items. The apple crisp oatmilk macchiato could be returning; the drink is flavored with apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar.
Starbucks is also rumored to be debuting an all-new iced apple crisp oat milk shaken espresso, which will likely be similar in flavor to the caramel macchiato. If you'd prefer something apple-flavored to eat, a baked apple croissant may be available in select Starbucks stores. For those who crave something a little sweeter, the vanilla-flavored owl cake pop is suspected to make a return as well.
The fall menu is rumored to be featured at Starbucks from August 29 through November 1 and will then make way for the annual holiday drinks. Although Starbucks has yet to confirm its fall menu, an official announcement confirming fall menu items will likely be made as we get closer to the rumored release date.