Starbucks' 2023 Fall Menu May Have Just Been Leaked

Although some may be enjoying soaking up the summer sun, others are already craving fall flavors. Instagram user @markie_devo has shared a post with information about the rumored fall 2023 Starbucks menu items. The coffee chain has yet to officially announce its fall menu or address the rumors, but the drinks and bakery items are suspected to be available beginning August 29.

Of course, the iconic pumpkin spice latte (often appreciated to PSL) will be making its comeback. The coffee chain may also be adding two other pumpkin-flavored drinks to its offerings. The pumpkin cream cold brew is also rumored to be returning. New this year, however, is the rumored iced pumpkin cream chai tea latte. The chain's pumpkin muffin may also be making its comeback, featuring a spiced pumpkin muffin filled with sweet cream cheese.

Some commenters on the Instagram post were disappointed that the pumpkin scone may not be returning. Still, commenters on a TikTok video sharing the news simply expressed their excitement over the return of the drinks, with one calling it the "best time of the year."