Starbucks' 2024 Winter Menu Has Allegedly Been Leaked

One of the things Starbucks is known for — aside from recent headlines about union-related conflicts with employees — is its seasonal menu items. Pumpkin spice is arguably so prominent in the American culinary lexicon due to the company's explosive success with its Pumpkin Spice Latte, a staple of its fall menu for two decades and counting. And the chain's holiday menu (sometimes also called the winter menu) and the arrival of its holiday-themed red cups are usually just as popular, with popular drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Gingerbread Latte.

For 2024, Starbucks allegedly has yet more winter menu items that are set to arrive just after New Year's. This unreleased menu is said to be separate from the standard holiday menu. Instagram user Snackolator claims that on January 2, the company will release a mix of new and returning products. While none of this information has been confirmed by Starbucks at the time of writing, the leak features one product line that has been tested in some markets, and may now be released nationally: Starbucks Oleato drinks, an interesting mix of coffee and olive oil.