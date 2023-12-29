Starbucks' 2024 Winter Menu Has Allegedly Been Leaked
One of the things Starbucks is known for — aside from recent headlines about union-related conflicts with employees — is its seasonal menu items. Pumpkin spice is arguably so prominent in the American culinary lexicon due to the company's explosive success with its Pumpkin Spice Latte, a staple of its fall menu for two decades and counting. And the chain's holiday menu (sometimes also called the winter menu) and the arrival of its holiday-themed red cups are usually just as popular, with popular drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Gingerbread Latte.
For 2024, Starbucks allegedly has yet more winter menu items that are set to arrive just after New Year's. This unreleased menu is said to be separate from the standard holiday menu. Instagram user Snackolator claims that on January 2, the company will release a mix of new and returning products. While none of this information has been confirmed by Starbucks at the time of writing, the leak features one product line that has been tested in some markets, and may now be released nationally: Starbucks Oleato drinks, an interesting mix of coffee and olive oil.
Oleato drinks are allegedly making their national debut
The only brand-new product on the alleged winter menu link is a Vanilla Bean Custard Danish, and a whole host of returning food items may also make a comeback. The Starbucks Chicken Maple Butter Egg Sandwich debuted earlier this year to less-than-rave reviews, and the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew were introduced in early 2023. The Valentine's Day Cake Pop likewise would be a returning favorite, and the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso would continue a dairy-free shaken espresso drink trend the company introduced in 2021.
Of special note here are two Oleato drinks, both with a base of coffee infused with extra virgin olive oil: the Oleato Oatmilk Latte and the Oleato Golden Foam Iced Oatmilk (as it's written on the Instagram post). These olive oil-infused drinks, introduced in select U.S. and international markets earlier this year, will allegedly be making their national debut on January 30. Though several Oleato drinks were initially tested, it appears only two made the final cut, if this leak has any truth to it.