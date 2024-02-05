The Discontinued Starbucks Croissant Customers Desperately Miss

Many Starbucks regulars believe that the almond croissant was the best pastry on its menu, leaving them stunned when the item was removed in 2022. One Reddit user went searching for answers about the snack's whereabouts, saying, "It was the best part of my morning, if it's been discontinued my life will never be the same!" After learning the news, another user started a fight with their fiance: "When he ate the one I had in the fridge...not to be dramatic but like what's even the point anymore." Starbucks employees shared on another Reddit thread that they did not understand the company's decision to discontinue, seeing that they regularly sold out of the popular pastry because demand was so high. One scorned user commented, "Starbucks loves getting rid of all the yummy things on the menu. Didn't we learn this already with cool lime and orange valencia?"

This is not the first time fans have been devastated by the almond croissant's disappearance. In 2017, Starbucks decided to remove the almond croissant and was met with serious blowback from fans. Lovers of the pastry even started a Change.org petition, which made enough waves for the item to make its return in May of 2018. Sadly, however, it has since been confirmed that the chain restaurant has no plans for bringing back this pastry yet again.