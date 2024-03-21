The Aldi Frozen Pizza You Need To Pick Up On Your Next Trip

When it comes to easy and convenient meals for a busy weeknight, frozen pizza is a pretty good option. In addition to Aldi's revered take-and-bake pizzas, the grocery chain's frozen selection is equally lauded. Take Mama Cozzi's brand of thin-crust pizza, which is available for just $3.59. The 16-inch pizza features ample cheese and pepperoni, as well as a perfectly crispy crust. And much like other products at the chain, this pizza appears to have made a big impression on Reddit. According to one commenter, these pizzas "are a staple in my house," while another simply stated, "AWESOME!"

Mama Cozzi's is one of many private-label brands available at Aldi. While private-label goods are usually much less expensive than the better-known name brands, Aldi endeavors to create products that offer the same level of quality. The focus on private label goods has certainly paid off, as Aldi is a wildly popular grocery chain in the US that enjoys vast brand awareness among consumers.