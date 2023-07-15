Aldi's Pure Irish Butter Is What You Need If You Don't Want To Pay For Kerrygold

Kerrygold butter swept to prominence in the last 10 years in America, but it's been a staple in Irish kitchens since 1962. It wasn't launched in the U.S. until 1998, and even then, it took several years to catch on with consumers. When compared to a stick of domestically-made butter, you can see right away when you open the wrapper that the sticks or blocks are a deeper yellow color and the texture is softer. It has a higher butterfat content and less water. Devotees say it has a richer, creamier flavor that's great in everything from macaroni and cheese to simply being spread on toast.

The company says on its website that the quality and color of the butter is because of the cream that comes from grass-fed cows that are raised and milked by a cooperative of family dairy farmers. "Kerrygold cows graze on fresh grass for most of the year," it says, as well as, "Kerrygold farmers plan herd movement to ensure their cows always eat the highest-quality grass." The yellow color in the butter comes from the beta carotene found in the grass that the cows eat, and the flavor is a bit nutty and grassy.

If you like that flavor profile, you'll pay extra for it. Eight ounces of Kerrygold costs around $4.50, or 56 cents an ounce, whereas a pound of Land O'Lakes costs between $3.50 and $5.50, or 34 cents an ounce.