Creative Watermelon Ideas You'll Thank Us For Later

No fruit is better suited for its season than watermelon. Juicy, refreshing, and subtly sweet, this iconic summer fruit is the perfect snack on a hot day. It's also incredibly versatile. The aptly named melon is in fact mostly water, so it makes a great juice. Plus, its mellow flavor fits well into sweet, savory, and spicy dishes. Additionally, according to Healthline, the fruit contains essential nutrients like vitamin C.

During the fruit's peak season, there is really no reason to not have watermelon around all the time. But sometimes, you may find you have too much watermelon on your hands. If that's the case, don't panic — there are countless things you can do with extra watermelon so that you never have to throw it out. We've put together some of the most fun and creative ways to use watermelon. Go ahead and stock up on this delicious summer fruit while you can.