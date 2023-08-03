Creative Watermelon Ideas You'll Thank Us For Later
No fruit is better suited for its season than watermelon. Juicy, refreshing, and subtly sweet, this iconic summer fruit is the perfect snack on a hot day. It's also incredibly versatile. The aptly named melon is in fact mostly water, so it makes a great juice. Plus, its mellow flavor fits well into sweet, savory, and spicy dishes. Additionally, according to Healthline, the fruit contains essential nutrients like vitamin C.
During the fruit's peak season, there is really no reason to not have watermelon around all the time. But sometimes, you may find you have too much watermelon on your hands. If that's the case, don't panic — there are countless things you can do with extra watermelon so that you never have to throw it out. We've put together some of the most fun and creative ways to use watermelon. Go ahead and stock up on this delicious summer fruit while you can.
Freeze it
Since watermelon is mostly water, it freezes easily and quickly. Frozen watermelon may not have the same crisp, fresh texture when it's thawed, but that's no reason not to put it on ice. Instead of freezing it to thaw and eat later, throw the frozen pieces directly into a blender to make a cold, slushy treat — the texture won't be an issue. You can even blend frozen watermelon with alcohol to turn it into a boozy frozen cocktail. You could even create a refreshing, non-alcoholic watermelon slushy with just a little bit of sugar, salt, and citrus juice.
Watermelon can be frozen in just about any shape or size — keep in mind that the smaller the pieces are, the faster they will freeze. The fruit can be cubed, sliced into wedges, or scooped into balls. Placing the pieces on a baking sheet and flash-freezing them first is the best method. Move them to a bag or other container afterward, so they won't end up freezing together into one big chunk.
Juice it
Compared with many other fruits, turning watermelon into juice is fairly easy. Because the fruit is so watery already, you don't need a specialized juicing machine or an industrial-strength blender to turn it into a liquid. An immersion blender, also called a hand blender, has all the horsepower you need to do the job.
You can juice watermelon by chopping the fleshy parts into cubes, then giving them a quick whir with the hand blender. The juice can then be strained to get rid of any remaining solids or seeds. But you don't need to chop a watermelon to juice it — you can actually juice the fruit whole. All you have to do is cut an opening in the rind big enough for your immersion blender to fit through, scoop a little of the flesh out, then place your immersion blender inside and turn it on. The blender will make its way through the melon flesh, juicing as it goes. You'll have an entire juiced watermelon in no time, along with its own natural container.
Slice it into sticks
When you imagine a piece of watermelon, you probably picture a wedge of fruit. For whatever reason, the wedge has become the most common shape for sliced watermelon. It makes sense — the rind works as a holder, and the triangular shape makes it easy to eat. But in the end, you're left with a long, inedible strip in your hands.
There's another way to slice watermelon that makes it easier to eat: make sticks instead of wedges. Also, the stick method only takes a few more cuts than the wedge method. First, you half the melon. Then, slice through the halves in a grid shape. Finally, discard any edge pieces that are more rind than flesh.
What you're left with are watermelon sticks that are easy to grab and hold, with lots of fruit on each one. Not to mention, the smaller size means they're great for kids. Plus, the long narrow shape can act as a drink stirrer. If you're looking to flavor your water, the sticks can also be frozen and inserted into water bottles to keep the liquid cold while adding a hint of fruity flavor.
Make granita
Granita is one of the best ways to use extra fruit and beat the heat at the same time. With only a few ingredients and a little effort, you can have a sweet and fruity frozen treat that's light, fresh, and delicious. While you can use just about any fruit to make granita, watermelon is especially well suited to the preparation, with its summer-like flavor and thirst-quenching goodness.
All you need to make granita is fruit, liquid, and a little bit of sugar. Mix these together in a blender or food processor, spread the mixture in a metal pan, and put it in the freezer. As it's freezing, you'll want to go in with a fork every once in a while to fluff it up so it doesn't turn into a solid block. After a while, usually a few hours, you'll have a batch of tasty flavored ice that can be served just like sorbet or ice cream, but lighter and more textured.
Granita can be as simple or as complex as you like when it comes to flavor. Just pure watermelon, sugar, and water are all you need, but if you want to create something with bolder flavors, try making a chili-spiced watermelon rose granita that combines the fruit with spice, citrus, and a light boozy kick.
Spike it with spirits
Watermelon makes a great addition to cocktails, but did you know you can also bring the cocktail to your watermelon? Letting watermelon pieces soak in alcohol imbues them with the liquid's flavor, as well as its more intoxicating qualities. Spiked watermelon makes for a great party snack, giving your guests a bite to eat and a relaxing drink all at once.
The fruit will successfully absorb your spirits, as long as the flesh of the watermelon is directly exposed to the alcohol. The shape is not important — wedges, sticks, or balls all work equally well for this technique. As for the alcoholic component, you can use anything from wine to vodka to a cocktail — as with these watermelon balls spiked with daiquiri-inspired flavors. Just pour the liquid over your watermelon pieces and let them soak for a while in the fridge. The longer you leave them, the stronger they'll taste.
Make agua fresca
One of the most refreshing beverages you can treat yourself with on a hot day is an agua fresca. A staple in Mexico and other parts of Latin America, aguas frescas are made from fruit blended with water, sugar, and citrus to create an ultra-hydrating, lightly sweet drink that's brimming with fresh flavor. You can make an agua fresca from any fruit or combination of flavors, but there's something about watermelon that works particularly well.
Watermelon agua fresca is one of the more popular versions of the drink for a reason. The bright red color is instantly appealing, while watermelon's natural moisture content lends the drink an extra refreshing quality. Add citrus ingredients like lime or lemon to give it more zip, or fresh herbs like mint, basil, and cilantro to boost flavor and freshness. You can make the drink as complex or as simple as you'd like.
Add it to your salads
Watermelon's versatility means it's at home in desserts, drinks, or savory main dishes. It especially excels in salads. The fruit's bright hue brings visual appeal, while the taste and texture add a refreshing flavor and satisfying crunch. The next time you're making a light, summer salad, add some watermelon into the mix.
A watermelon salad doesn't have to be on the sweet end of the spectrum. Watermelon's delicate sweetness is a nice contrast to pungent flavors like onion and garlic, as well as spiciness from pepper and chiles. It can soften the harsh edges of acidic, vinegar-based dressings, and mellow the tang of cheeses like feta. If you want to sweeten things up, it does go well with other fruits, too. Keep in mind that thanks to watermelon's high moisture content, these salads won't keep for too long, so they're best enjoyed as soon as they are made.
Pair it with charcuterie
Melon and prosciutto are a classic pairing in Italian cuisine. Typically, thin slices of the famous cured ham are served alongside or wrapped around pieces of fresh melon. Thanks to the contrasting flavors and textures in the two ingredients, it is a coupling that works well.
While you are more likely to find honeydew or cantaloupe when you order this dish at an Italian restaurant, watermelon is just as delicious when paired with cured meats. Salty and sweet ingredients are always fun to eat together, which is why watermelon can also be used here.
The best charcuterie boards also explore the dynamics of these tastes. Watermelon makes a fantastic charcuterie board addition because it is sweet enough to add an interesting contrast to the savory, salty ingredients, but it won't overpower anything else. Try it on a board with spicy salami, smoked ham, and tangy cheeses.
Turn it into a spicy snack
Watermelon is sweet and cool, which creates a stunning contrast when coupled with hot and spicy flavors. The sweetness of the sugar in watermelon mellows some of the burn contributed by hot ingredients like chili powder, allowing you to enjoy all of these flavors simultaneously.
To enjoy the play between these contrasting flavors, try adding some fresh muddled jalapenos to a watermelon-based beverage, like a margarita or aqua fresca. If you're snacking on watermelon in slice, stick, or ball form, you could also sprinkle a little chili powder, cayenne pepper, red chili flake, or freshly ground black pepper on the pieces. Arguably the best spice to add to watermelon is Tajin, a Mexican blend that consists of various dried chiles, lime, and salt. Combined with watermelon, you'll get to enjoy many flavors: salt, acid, sugar, and heat — along with watermelon's sweetness — all at once.
Skewer and grill it
Watermelon can also be grilled. Putting the fruit in contact with direct heat caramelizes the watermelon's natural sugars, giving it sweet crispy edges and a deep, rich flavor. While you can grill watermelon in big slices — akin to slabs of beef or filets of tuna — it's more fun and festive to cube the melon and create skewers with other grillable ingredients.
Vegetables like bell pepper, tomato, and summer squash make wonderful accompaniments to grilled watermelon. You can throw some hunks of onion on there too for a sweetly pungent bite. There are certain cheeses that hold their shape when skewered and cooked, like halloumi. Watermelon only needs a few quick minutes on the grill, so make sure to combine it with items that will cook similarly quickly. Don't forget to season each skewer ingredient — including the watermelon — with a sprinkling of salt. For an extra boost of flavor, you can marinate the ingredients beforehand.
Make popsicles
Making your own popsicles from scratch is a fun summer activity, or any season, really. All you need is a popsicle mold and sticks, fresh fruit and something to sweeten it with, and a freezer. Popsicles can be made as intricately or simply as you like, depending on how much time and effort you want to put into the endeavor.
For the simplest version of a watermelon popsicle, purée fresh cubed watermelon and sugar (or another sweetener) to taste, pour the mixture into your mold, add the sticks, and freeze for a few hours. You can also throw in some chocolate chips to replicate watermelon seeds. Citrus juice makes a great addition, as in some watermelon lemon popsicles. To kick things up a notch, you can include other flavoring elements like spices, fresh herbs, other fruits, or yogurt. If you want to mimic a watermelon slice with rind, make the basic popsicles but leave room at the top of the mold for more layers. After the first layer freezes, add a layer of coconut milk and freeze again. Lastly, add a green layer — puréed kiwi works well, and adds another dimension of fruity flavor.
Carve the rind into a bowl or keg
The tough green outer layer of the watermelon is often discarded. But if you have some decent knife skills, you can carve it into any number of useful shapes. The easiest is a bowl — since you're most likely slicing the melon in half already, all you have to do is carefully carve out the fleshy fruit inside while leaving the rind intact. Cut a small slice off the bottom exterior so that it lies flat, and voila, you have a bowl. Larger watermelon halves can be used as punch bowls at parties, adding extra flair to your drink service. If you're a confident culinary knife wielder, you can decorate the edges with fancy designs, or even make more elaborate shapes like baskets.
Another beverage serving utensil that can be created from a watermelon rind is a keg. First, you carve the melon like a Halloween pumpkin, slicing off the top and saving it as a lid, then carefully scooping out the fruit inside. Next, you cut a hole towards the bottom of the fruit, then insert a spigot or tapper, making sure the hole around it is airtight. Fill the keg with a beverage of your choice and serve.
Pickle the rind
Watermelon rind makes a great vessel, but believe it or not, it's also edible. Don't go chewing on that rind just yet, though — first, you need to pickle it. This unique delicacy may be more common in the Southern United States, where it seems to have originated. An early pickled watermelon rind recipe is attributed to Abby Fisher, a formerly enslaved woman who became a celebrated chef after the Civil War.
Pickled watermelon rind is crisp and mild, with a taste not unlike cucumber. It makes a great accompaniment to summer picnics and party platters. You can pickle watermelon rind just as you would any vegetable. Vinegar and salt are all you need to create a quick pickle that can be ready to enjoy in a few days and will last much longer in the refrigerator. Watermelon rind takes well to all kinds of spices, so use a typical pickling spice mix if you like, or create your own.