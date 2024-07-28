Here's How Long You Have With That Cut Onion In Your Fridge

Potent and pungent, onions are a versatile and beloved vegetable when cooking. Just consider that there are a variety of onions, and each has an optimal use to ensure your recipes feature bold flavors. Because these vegetables play such a major role in cooking, many home chefs find themselves with a large volume of cut onions when preparing their favorite recipes. This leads to questions about just how long an onion will last once it's been cut.

If you're dealing with onions that have been diced or sliced into strips, you typically have up to ten days to use them. On the other hand, an onion that's been peeled but not cut may last as long as two weeks, depending on the storage conditions. You'll know that the onion has gone bad if it's soft to the touch, exhibits discoloration, or smells off. If you're not sure whether spoilage is an issue, it's best to discard the onion and start with a fresh vegetable to prevent your dishes from being ruined.