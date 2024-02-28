9 Different Types Of Onions And The Best Ways To Use Them

Onions are one of the most important vegetables in cooking. So many recipes either begin or end with the addition of onions, and they can take something bland and turn it into a dish that is bursting with flavor. But did you know that the type of onion you choose makes a big difference in how your food tastes?

The term "onion" can refer to numerous members of a genus of vegetables called Allium. This family includes leeks and garlic too, but it is largely made up of a wide variety of onions. Some are sweet, some are pungent, some are small, some are large, some are round, some are flat ... we could go on all day. All onions (the name of which comes from "union," thanks to all the united rings they are composed of) share a history that spans thousands of years, stretching back to prehistoric times, but each type of onion has traits and characteristics that are suited to certain dishes.

In ancient times, onions were thought to have magical healing powers, but now, we know that they mostly just make a darn good aromatic. Let's start peeling back the layers on this marvelous vegetable family and see which onions work best for which dishes.