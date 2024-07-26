Review: The Cheesecake Factory's Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake Left Us Berry Pleased
Cheesecake has always been the main attraction at The Cheesecake Factory, since the first one opened in 1972. While the restaurant's menu wasn't initially as beefy as it is today, the dessert menu did run rather long. Many of those cheesecakes were adorned or filled with a variety of berries. That is still the case four decades on, and in summer 2024, The Cheesecake Factory is going on a berry blitz with its latest creation. For the first time ever, strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry are playing nice together in a single Cheesecake Factory cheesecake: Welcome to the world Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake!
In advance of its permanent addition to The Cheesecake Factory's menu, the fine "factory" workers sent over a Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake for me to triple check its berry-bona fides. So, is this new cheesecake pure bliss, or a total missed opportunity? The following chew and review is based on taste, uniqueness, berriness, and overall lovability.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
How to buy Cheesecake Factory's Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake
Starting July 29, the Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake will join Cheesecake Factory's menu as a permanent edition at participating locations in the US and Toronto, Canada. It can be ordered for dine-in or to go, and you can even have DoorDash deliver it where available.
A slice of cheesecake runs $10.50 and you can choose to have it with or without whipped cream; hot fudge and vanilla ice cream are available for an additional charge. If one slice isn't enough, Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake can be ordered as a 10-inch whole cheesecake with 12 slices for $65.95. If you don't finish it off in one sitting, just be sure to keep any leftover slices refrigerated.
Cheesecake Factory's Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake nutritional information
The Triple Berry Bliss features cheesecake layered with vanilla cake and three kinds of berries: strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. Its topped off with a "kiss" of lemon citrus.
A single slice nets 1,300 calories, 780 fat calories, 86 grams of fat, 50 grams of saturated fat, 2.5 grams of trans fat, 305 milligrams of cholesterol, 580 milligrams of sodium, 122 grams of total carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber, 94 grams of sugar, and 11 grams of protein. This cheesecake contain the common allergens egg, milk, soy, and wheat.
What does Cheesecake Factory's Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake taste like?
The top of this cheesecake looked like a perfectly patterned ripple of desert sand, which sent an aura of calmness. The exterior edge of the cheesecake was a much more ornate affair. Comely curls of yellowish-white and pink frosting invoked more of a wedding celebration feeling.
It was almost too hard to get a full taste of the Berry Bliss Cheesecake in a singular bite. I started at the bottom, where the thin line of light brown crust held the slice together. While it had a touch of graininess to it, the crust was mainly a smooth and buttery glue that blended well with the rest of the ingredients.
The next layer from the bottom up was the cheesecake itself. I fell immediately in love with the zesty kick of lemon flavoring. Within this cheesecake was a light purple patch that was akin to a cakey blueberry sorbet. Separating the bottom from the top layer was white, creamy lining of perhaps buttercream, which seemed to mirror the top's wavy frosting. The next layer up held a dense yellow cake that wouldn't taste out of place in a strawberry shortcake. Within it was a rich berry jam, where raspberry and strawberry combined for a super sweet spoonful.
Our final thoughts on Cheesecake Factory's Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake
By name alone, The Cheesecake Factory's Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake sounded mainly like a singularly focused desert culled from a specific part of a fruit stand. While it certainly provided a berry good time to this eater, there were actually an octet of varied elements that worked both separately and in unison to create an ambrosia of flavors. My favorite aspects of this Triple Berry Bliss actually had nothing to do with berries. I was a big fan of the thin layers of vanilla frosting, the crunchy, yet gorgeous hard curls on the exterior, and above all, the lemon-zested cheesecake. While many dishes at The Cheesecake Factory can easily be replicated at home, this complex one is best left to the professionals.
The only weakness of this particular cheesecake was the yellow cake that made up most of the top layer. While it did its job holding the berry jam in place, it didn't really add anything else to the slice. It had the appearance of being moist, but added a dryness to each bite. That cake basically ended up feeling like filler, distracting from the luscious creaminess of everything else. I kind of wish this layer was just more of that lemony cheesecake.