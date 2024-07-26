Review: The Cheesecake Factory's Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake Left Us Berry Pleased

Cheesecake has always been the main attraction at The Cheesecake Factory, since the first one opened in 1972. While the restaurant's menu wasn't initially as beefy as it is today, the dessert menu did run rather long. Many of those cheesecakes were adorned or filled with a variety of berries. That is still the case four decades on, and in summer 2024, The Cheesecake Factory is going on a berry blitz with its latest creation. For the first time ever, strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry are playing nice together in a single Cheesecake Factory cheesecake: Welcome to the world Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake!

In advance of its permanent addition to The Cheesecake Factory's menu, the fine "factory" workers sent over a Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake for me to triple check its berry-bona fides. So, is this new cheesecake pure bliss, or a total missed opportunity? The following chew and review is based on taste, uniqueness, berriness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.