How Long Does The Cheesecake Factory's Cheesecake Typically Last In The Fridge?

There are a few important things to look out for before eating your leftover cheesecake. The first is the smell. If your dessert still smells fresh and sweet, it's probably safe to eat. However, if it smells like the dairy may have soured or there's any kind of unpleasant odor, it's likely best to just toss it out. Additionally, improperly storing the cheesecake can cause it to smell kind of funky. If your cheesecake isn't completely covered in the fridge, it could absorb other smells and flavors from nearby foods.

The appearance of the cheesecake can also be a major indicator of freshness. Strangely colored spots in the cheesecake, or any mold on the surface, are often signs that the cheesecake has spoiled and is unsafe to eat. Additionally, cheesecake is pretty smooth when freshly made. Cracking along the surface or a crusty appearance may mean the texture has gone bad.

For the best (and most delicious) results, it's essential to keep your cheesecake at a cool temperature until you're ready to eat it. Make sure you refrigerate the dessert and eat it a day or two after your restaurant visit in order to maintain the best quality when enjoying your leftovers.