How Long Does The Cheesecake Factory's Cheesecake Typically Last In The Fridge?
The Cheesecake Factory is known for its extensive menu, which features over 250 items to order. And while the restaurant chain serves plenty of appetizers and entrées, there's certainly no shortage of options when it comes to its namesake dessert. The restaurant offers 33 different varieties of cheesecake in flavors like lemon meringue, chocolate mousse, mango key lime, and salted caramel. Whether you find yourself too full to finish dessert or just want to take a few slices (or even a whole cake) home, it's easy to get the baked good to go. However, you'll want to make sure you eat it before it starts to go bad — and the truth is, once it's in the fridge, you have less than a week.
When stored properly in an airtight container in the refrigerator, The Cheesecake Factory's cheesecakes will remain fresh for up to five days. If the dessert is improperly stored or left to sit for longer than that, it could develop strange tastes, smells, or even mold. It could also dry out.
How to tell if your cheesecake has gone bad
There are a few important things to look out for before eating your leftover cheesecake. The first is the smell. If your dessert still smells fresh and sweet, it's probably safe to eat. However, if it smells like the dairy may have soured or there's any kind of unpleasant odor, it's likely best to just toss it out. Additionally, improperly storing the cheesecake can cause it to smell kind of funky. If your cheesecake isn't completely covered in the fridge, it could absorb other smells and flavors from nearby foods.
The appearance of the cheesecake can also be a major indicator of freshness. Strangely colored spots in the cheesecake, or any mold on the surface, are often signs that the cheesecake has spoiled and is unsafe to eat. Additionally, cheesecake is pretty smooth when freshly made. Cracking along the surface or a crusty appearance may mean the texture has gone bad.
For the best (and most delicious) results, it's essential to keep your cheesecake at a cool temperature until you're ready to eat it. Make sure you refrigerate the dessert and eat it a day or two after your restaurant visit in order to maintain the best quality when enjoying your leftovers.
Make the most of your leftover cheesecake
Because The Cheesecake Factory's cheesecakes aren't actually made fresh in-house — they're made in separate baking facilities, frozen, and defrosted in the restaurants — it's not ideal or particularly safe to freeze any leftovers that have been out of the fridge. But if you want to get the most out of your creamy dessert without eating it as-is, there are some cheesecake hacks you can try to transform your dessert entirely.
If you want to sip on something sweet, you could cut up pieces of the cheesecake slices and add them into a blender along with some milk and ice cream to make an ultra-rich milkshake. Or, if you want to top off your ice cream with it, you can dice up the dessert and sprinkle it over your scoops. You can also turn it into a trifle, using some fresh fruit, whipped cream, and cake. No matter how you choose to enjoy your leftover dessert from The Cheesecake Factory, keep it properly stored in the fridge to ensure you get the best-tasting desserts.