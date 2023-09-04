Craving A Cheesecake From The Cheesecake Factory? Just Have It Shipped

Sometimes if you are having a bad day, a nice slice of creamy cheesecake is all you need to lighten the mood. When we think cheesecake, we often think about The Cheesecake Factory. Where better to get a cheesecake than from one of America's most popular restaurants that just so happens to sell 35 million slices a year? Plus, nowadays, buying a delicious cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory doesn't even require you to leave your home. In fact, thanks to a few The Cheesecake Factory partnerships, you can easily have a slice of cheesecake (or even a whole confection) delivered straight to your door.

So, how do you do it? There are two main ways you can get Cheesecake Factory cheesecake delivered: through Doordash or Harry & David. To figure out which service you should use, first decide what type and size of cheesecake you want, then consider how quickly you want it to be delivered.