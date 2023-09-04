Craving A Cheesecake From The Cheesecake Factory? Just Have It Shipped
Sometimes if you are having a bad day, a nice slice of creamy cheesecake is all you need to lighten the mood. When we think cheesecake, we often think about The Cheesecake Factory. Where better to get a cheesecake than from one of America's most popular restaurants that just so happens to sell 35 million slices a year? Plus, nowadays, buying a delicious cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory doesn't even require you to leave your home. In fact, thanks to a few The Cheesecake Factory partnerships, you can easily have a slice of cheesecake (or even a whole confection) delivered straight to your door.
So, how do you do it? There are two main ways you can get Cheesecake Factory cheesecake delivered: through Doordash or Harry & David. To figure out which service you should use, first decide what type and size of cheesecake you want, then consider how quickly you want it to be delivered.
How to get your Cheesecake Factory cheesecake delivered
If you are someone who needs to order a cake for an event or just loves cheesecake wants one delivered to your door every month, then ordering through Harry & David is the perfect choice. Harry & David specializes in delivering gift baskets and special occasion treats. If you order from here, delivery will take around two days and your cake will arrive in special packaging to ensure your cheesecake is safe and as fresh as the day it was shipped. Harry & David sells 7 and 10-inch cheesecakes in six classic The Cheesecake Factory flavors including original, chocolate mousse, Oreo Dream, and pumpkin cheesecake.
On the other hand, if you don't want to wait two days or if you want to order just a few slices, DoorDash is the way to go. When ordering through DoorDash, you will have access to all the available flavors and sizes of cheesecake offered by The Cheesecake Factory. DoorDash also can be cheaper, depending on your location. For some, a 10-inch original cheesecake will cost around $50 excluding delivery fees and tips, while the same confection from Harry & David will set you back about $90.
How to get your cheesecake quickly without DoorDash
The major setback with using DoorDash is that the company can only deliver within a certain distance of a restaurant. So, how can you get a The Cheesecake Factory cheesecake quickly if DoorDash won't deliver it to you? As it turns out, this highly successful chain restaurant also has partnerships with a few big-box grocers. You can find whole The Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes in the freezer sections of stores like Target and Walmart and in the bakery sections of regional chains like BJ's in New York, HyVee in the Midwest, and Vons in California.
To get these frozen or fresh cheesecakes delivered, simply open your favorite grocery delivery app and search for The Cheesecake Factory. Furthermore, if you are a fan of the restaurant's unlimited brown bread, you may also find it at the same grocery stores. No matter which delivery service you use, with so many flavors of delicious cheesecake available at our fingertips, everyone deserves to enjoy a little slice –- or maybe even a whole cake –- of creamy, cheesy goodness.