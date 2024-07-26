McDonald's Is Extending Its $5 Meal Deal, But Franchisees Are Not Happy

Prior to the official launch of the $5 meal deal, the National Owners Association (NOA) of McDonald's franchises sent a letter rallying its members to demand financial help from the chain. According to CNBC, the McDonald's franchisee advocacy organization claims the meal deal's $5 price point is unsustainable and "necessitates a financial contribution by McDonald's" to continue.

NOA claims that franchisees are happy to offer the meal deal to customers if it doesn't reduce locally-owned McDonald's profit margins — a two-way-street mission that allegedly requires significant financial support from the corporation. The NOA letter also encouraged McDonald's to revive affordable fan favorites such as the snack wrap and add CosMc's drinks to the menu to mitigate rising fast food prices and please customers without relying on the finically disruptive $5 meal deal. As of this writing, no date has been set for the discontinuation of the meal deal, leaving its menu duration open-ended. Participation varies by location, as 7% of McDonald's stores will not extend the meal deal.

Despite their pleas, McDonald's has not publicly commented on or responded to the NOA demands, and the extension of the meal deal suggests that corporate leaders are prioritizing customer demands over franchise concerns. In recent weeks, other fast food giants like Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, and Starbucks released their own budget meal deals. It is possible that McDonald's is extending its $5 promotion to keep up with competitors.