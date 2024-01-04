The Drinks At McDonald's CosMc's Spinoff Have Way More Sugar Than You Think

In 2023, McDonald's announced it was opening a new spin-off chain of restaurants. Titled CosMc's (sounds like "cosmics"), the new restaurants have purple, space-age decor and focus more on beverages and snack foods instead of burgers and fries. The official CosMc's website includes lots of fruit drinks and lemonades, which tout their health benefits, but how healthy are they really?

Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz took to TikTok to break down how the new CosMc's menu is much more sugary than it lets on. Haracz focused on a specific drink called the Berry Hibiscus Sour-ade, one of the restaurant's "Signature Galactic Boost" drinks. The official menu calls it a "tart lemonade mixed with a sweet berry probiotic blend," but Haracz says that mentioning the probiotics is a trick he calls a "healthy halo." This is when a brand promotes one minor health benefit while ignoring several major drawbacks.

In this case, a Berry Hibiscus Sour-ade has 108 grams of sugar, and its ingredients sheet lists the probiotic way after the sugar. Official nutrition facts have to list ingredients in descending order by weight, which means there's a lot more sugar here than probiotics.