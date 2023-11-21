The Number Of People Who Eat McDonald's Daily Is Enough To Populate A Country

With over 40,275 restaurant locations worldwide, McDonald's has long reigned as one of the most successful fast food chains on the planet. For reference, Subway takes the number two spot with roughly 36,000 stores worldwide. From South Carolina to the South of France, you can count on finding a McDonald's no matter where you are (save a few exceptions, of course, such as Iceland and Bolivia).

Because of its reliable presence and well-known menu offerings, McDonald's has accumulated a very loyal following and is a popular choice for people everywhere. That following is so large, in fact, that the number of people who eat McDonald's daily is enough to populate an entire country.

According to statistics from 2021, approximately 70 million people visit a McDonald's location every day. That is more than the population of France or the United Kingdom, which according to data estimates for 2023 both hover around 68 million people. 70 million dwarfs the populations of other well-known countries too such as Italy, Argentina, Canada, and Poland. The country where McDonald's is the most popular might not come as a surprise.