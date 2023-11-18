How Many Burgers Does McDonald's Really Sell In A Day?

When it comes to the fast food industry, it's hard to find a chain that's bigger than or has had a larger cultural impact than McDonald's. The restaurant chain has been an unstoppable force for decades, which leads one to wonder — how many burgers does McDonald's actually sell in a day?

Unfortunately, the exact number is a bit murky as the burger chain hasn't exactly been forthcoming in recent years on the number of burgers sold daily. However, USA Today has hypothesized that McDonald's sells over 6 million burgers daily in the United States. In fact, it's estimated that McDonald's sells around 75 hamburgers every second here in the US. Talk about a lot of meat. If you want a visual representation, there's even a site that calculates the number of patties sold in real time.

If you're looking globally, however, then this number is actually a lot higher. McDonald's has expanded beyond its birthplace into many other countries, meaning it sells closer to 50 million burgers a day worldwide. It's clear that McDonald's can move a lot of burgers, placing an emphasis on both speed and efficiency.