Here's Why McDonald's McChicken Biscuit Just Isn't Worth It

Breakfast biscuits are ubiquitous at most fast-food joints, as many morning diners want something quick and easy to satisfy their appetites. Because there are so many options, it can be tough to determine what's worth your money and what's better left on the warming rack at your local fast-food restaurant. McDonald's breakfast is considered iconic, but there is one selection that will probably leave you dissatisfied should you order it one morning.

According to Daily Meal's ranking of the best and worst breakfast biscuit sandwiches, the McChicken Biscuit from McDonald's is the worst option in this prestigious category. Per our reviewer, this item pales in comparison with the restaurant's best biscuit offering, which was the classic Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit. Chicken seems an odd choice for a breakfast sandwich, and the Golden Arches version appears to be missing some essential flair, which leaves it dry and flavorless. Also, the McDonald's brand is not exactly known for its chicken, outside of the chain's nuggets (and keep in mind that McNuggets were originally offered with four sauces for a bit of flavor enhancement).