Here's Why McDonald's McChicken Biscuit Just Isn't Worth It
Breakfast biscuits are ubiquitous at most fast-food joints, as many morning diners want something quick and easy to satisfy their appetites. Because there are so many options, it can be tough to determine what's worth your money and what's better left on the warming rack at your local fast-food restaurant. McDonald's breakfast is considered iconic, but there is one selection that will probably leave you dissatisfied should you order it one morning.
According to Daily Meal's ranking of the best and worst breakfast biscuit sandwiches, the McChicken Biscuit from McDonald's is the worst option in this prestigious category. Per our reviewer, this item pales in comparison with the restaurant's best biscuit offering, which was the classic Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit. Chicken seems an odd choice for a breakfast sandwich, and the Golden Arches version appears to be missing some essential flair, which leaves it dry and flavorless. Also, the McDonald's brand is not exactly known for its chicken, outside of the chain's nuggets (and keep in mind that McNuggets were originally offered with four sauces for a bit of flavor enhancement).
A nothing burger of a chicken biscuit
The Daily Meal review described the McChicken Biscuit as "the driest iteration of the dish that we've probably ever tried." Strangely enough, the breakfast sandwich is served up sans condiments, which no doubt contributes to its "one-note" flavor profile. Comparatively, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit from Wendy's is slathered with honey-infused butter and designated as "one of the best fast food breakfast sandwiches" by the taste tester.
Other reviews of the McDonald's early morning chicken biscuit also highlight the issues posed by the missing condiments, particularly when it comes to pairing a dry piece of chicken with an equally dry biscuit. On Reddit, some commenters came after the McChicken Biscuit hard right around the time of its debut. As stated by one person, "How...did Mc'D's think that entering the chicken sandwich war with a super-bland, subpar cut of chicken was a wise decision?" Another commenter said, "The chicken just isn't very good," which is a major issue when the chicken is your primary ingredient.
Options for improving your chicken biscuit
In the event you're determined to sample the McChicken Biscuit despite its many flaws, choosing the right additions could possibly elevate your breakfast sandwich experience. On the app, customers can select add-ons like egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese for a bit of flavor enhancement. While tasty, these additions won't do much for the dryness of the sandwich, which is why condiments are key.
In this case, honey may be beneficial for boosting the texture and adding a sweet flavor to the savory offering. You might also consider something like grape jam, which pairs surprisingly well with savory recipes. There's also BBQ sauce, which is a classic addition to chicken, as well as honey mustard for a hint of spicy sweetness. Unfortunately for fans of hot mustard, the McDonald's dipping sauce that people can't get enough of is only found in certain locations, so some customers will need to make do with alternative sauce selections when sprucing up the McChicken Biscuit.