McDonald's Introduced Its Iconic McNuggets With Only 4 Sauces

While they're a mainstay menu item at one of America's biggest fast-food chains these days, McDonald's chicken McNuggets are a relatively recent invention. The Golden Arches has been serving customers since 1955, but McNuggets weren't available at the restaurant until 1983. Upon their debut, customers could enjoy nuggets in various sizes, including a whopping 20-piece order. As for accompanying sauces, which some would argue is a defining factor in the McNugget experience, customers had just four options.

If you ordered its chicken nuggets in 1983, you could choose from barbecue, honey, hot mustard, and sweet and sour sauces. While most of these options remain on the menu, hot mustard is sadly no more. It appears to have been pulled from the national menu in 2015 but select locations may offer it as an option. While these classic sauces were a big reason why customers fell in love with McNuggets, they pale in comparison to the wide selection currently available.