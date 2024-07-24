The Key To Cleaner Baking Sheets Might Be Hiding In Your Laundry Room

Using dryer sheets to clean your baking sheets is relatively easy and one of the best ways to remove stains from baking dishes. You'll simply place a few sheets onto your dirty baking pan — right on top of the stains — then soak them in warm to hot water with one to two squirts of dishwashing soap anywhere from one hour to overnight, with your dryer sheets completely saturated. There's no need to swirl them around in the water (though the fun is tempting) — the chemicals will get to work without any extra prodding. Afterward, the stains and caked-on grime should lift right off. But it's important that you place your baking sheet on a flat surface like your countertop or the bottom of your sink for this method to work properly. For any stubborn remaining pieces of burnt-on food, feel free to scrub the same dryer sheet directly onto the baking sheet to help loosen up and remove the pieces.

Additionally, this method is useful to clean your oven and grill racks, which have likely seen their share of spilled sauce and caked-on casserole grime. However, depending on the size of your racks, you'll want to soak them in the bathtub with about eight to 10 dryer sheets. And for best results here, you'll want to place some of your dryer sheets underneath your rack and some atop them. After soaking, run one of your wet dryer sheets over the rack, and voila.