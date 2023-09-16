The Best Way To Clean Pyrex Dishes And Get Rid Of Those Tough Stains

There are all sorts of kitchen appliances that can deliver great meals, but few are as versatile as a Pyrex dish. Made with heat-resistant glass so you can put it in the oven, it can be used to cook ... well, pretty much anything. The sky's the limit with these dishes.

But the downside to a Pyrex is that it's definitely going to get some crud caked on it during the cooking process. Maybe not every time, but most meals are going to leave at least a bit of stubborn residue. So how do you clean these trusty dishes? Do you have to get in there with an abrasive sponge and scrub it like your life depends on it?

The answer is no. There's a much simpler way to get all up in that Pyrex and get it clean without wearing yourself out, and it relies on a kitchen cleaner's best friend: baking soda.