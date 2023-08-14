The Best Way To Thoroughly Clean Your Gas Stovetop

Keeping your stovetop clean is an essential part of kitchen safety. Of course, spills happen sometimes. But leaving that spilled food stuck in your stovetop can create a breeding ground for plenty of bacteria — and it can generally look pretty gross. While some spills can be wiped up right away, it is important to deep clean and sanitize the whole stove every once in a while.

To thoroughly clean your gas stovetop, however, you'll need to pay attention to four different surfaces to sanitize. Flat, electric stovetops may only require a simple wipe with a cloth and some spray-on kitchen cleaner. On a gas stovetop, some parts can be removed and cleaned in the sink for a deeper cleanse, while other areas will need to be sanitized in place.

In order to protect the integrity of the stovetop and ensure your cooking surface stays bacteria free, you'll want to ensure you're cleaning each part of the gas stovetop correctly with a food-safe scrub. (And avoid any oven cleaning mistakes.)