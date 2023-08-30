How To Easily Clean Baking Sheets And Make Them Shine

Baking sheets are an essential tool to have in your kitchen arsenal, but they can get quite dingy over time. While you may be tempted to discard your charred baking sheet when it seems a little worse for the wear, there is a way to rescue it. The key is to cover the sheet in a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda and allow it to soak overnight.

To get started, cover the entire sheet in baking soda. Don't be afraid to use too much, especially if the baking sheet is especially dirty. Next, pour some hydrogen peroxide into a spray bottle and spray it on the baking sheet. The goal is to ensure the baking soda is completely wet with hydrogen peroxide. Come morning, any stuck-on bits can be easily removed with a plastic spatula, and you can clean the sheet as you normally would to eliminate the remaining cleaning residue. Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide are great for household cleaning, and they're a common fixture in most homes. They're also highly effective thanks to their inherent properties.