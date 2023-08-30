How To Easily Clean Baking Sheets And Make Them Shine
Baking sheets are an essential tool to have in your kitchen arsenal, but they can get quite dingy over time. While you may be tempted to discard your charred baking sheet when it seems a little worse for the wear, there is a way to rescue it. The key is to cover the sheet in a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda and allow it to soak overnight.
To get started, cover the entire sheet in baking soda. Don't be afraid to use too much, especially if the baking sheet is especially dirty. Next, pour some hydrogen peroxide into a spray bottle and spray it on the baking sheet. The goal is to ensure the baking soda is completely wet with hydrogen peroxide. Come morning, any stuck-on bits can be easily removed with a plastic spatula, and you can clean the sheet as you normally would to eliminate the remaining cleaning residue. Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide are great for household cleaning, and they're a common fixture in most homes. They're also highly effective thanks to their inherent properties.
Why baking soda and hydrogen peroxide are so effective for cleaning
Baking soda has two distinct advantages that make it a powerful household cleaning agent. Its mildly abrasive nature means it can effectively scrub away food residue from cookware without harming whatever you're cleaning (in this case, your favorite baking sheet). It's also a base substance, which means it's effective at breaking up all sorts of organic materials even when cleaning Tupperware. However, combining it with other substances increases its cleaning ability exponentially.
As for hydrogen peroxide, it's also great for breaking down and releasing food debris from whatever it clings to. As a non-toxic substance, it can be safely used to clean cooking utensils and other kitchen items. It also has impressive antibacterial properties, which means it disinfects while it cleans. For the best results, use food-safe hydrogen peroxide with a 35% concentration, as this solution will prove the most effective on tough stains and accumulated debris.
How to make a cleaning paste
While the sprinkle and spray method is perfectly acceptable when deep cleaning a baking sheet, you also have the option of making a DIY cleaning paste using baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. This method is great when you have particularly tough sections of gunk built up on your baking sheet, as a paste will sit directly on the food debris to break it down most efficiently.
To make a cleaning paste, take 1 part hydrogen peroxide and combine with 3 parts baking soda. This ratio will create a good paste consistency to ensure the mixture clings to the baking sheet. After application, let the paste linger for at least 15 minutes. You can also let it go a little longer if you're dealing with substantial char marks. Once you're satisfied with the results, take a sponge to the baking sheet to remove any residual paste and clean with soap and water afterward. These cleaning methods ensure your baking sheets are shiny and at their best for your next batch of home-baked cookies.