The Apple Peel Hack That Makes Dull Aluminum Pans Shine

Aluminum cookware is known in both amateur and professional cooking circles for its lightweight durability and ability to heat your food evenly. However, even moderate use can cause those aluminum pots and pans to easily become dull, greasy, and riddled with pesky stains of past meals. But the good news is that if you're looking for an easy, effective method for restoring your aluminum cookware's shine, you don't need to look any further than your kitchen produce drawer — for a few apple peels.

That's right. It turns out that those leftover apple peels you were going to throw out are surprisingly versatile and can be utilized as one of the best ways to deep clean your aluminum pots and pans. The natural malic acid the peels contain — which amounts to roughly 0.28% depending on the age of the apple and whether it's wild or farmed — is an excellent cleaning agent, and when the peels are simmered in water in your pots, they can help remove grease, grime, and discoloration that have made themselves at home on those aluminum surfaces.