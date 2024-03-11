Here's The Easiest Way To Clean Those Dirty Aluminum Pans

The fun part of cooking happens at the beginning. You plan out each meal, trying old favorites or testing new recipes. You gather ingredients, chopping and slicing and dicing. You saute, roast, and simmer, tasting as you go until everything is brimming with flavor. But once the best part (eating, of course) is over, you're left with the mess. It's the dreaded part of the cooking process — when you walk back to see kitchen utensils, and pots and pans spread around, waiting to be addressed. And even though some tools are easy to toss into a dishwasher or a soapy sink, others are a struggle to clean.

One of those particularly finicky kitchen tools is aluminum. If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, those aluminum pots, pans, and baking sheets are ones that you use nearly every day, but if you find yours discolored or with lots of food buildup, it can feel beyond repair. Sponges and soap don't seem to make a dent. Luckily, two other common kitchen ingredients will come to your rescue to bring out aluminum's original shine: salt and baking soda. Salt can help with caked-on food, and baking soda can get the pan looking good as new.