14 Foods You Can Upgrade With Bouillon Cubes

Bouillon cubes changed the game. These shelf-stable, easy-to-use cubes made bouillon, an ingredient with some surprising colonial European origins, readily available to the masses. Pioneered by the Swiss Maggi corporation, which made the cubes widely available in 1908, bouillon has a place in almost every cuisine around the world, and its ability to add instant flavor to meals has made it a must-have pantry item. What might surprise you about bouillon cubes, though, is just how versatile they are. While everyone knows they can be used in lots of different dishes, most of us reserve them for our soups, stews, and sauces, and the truth is that they can add flavor to everything from eggs to salsa.

Bouillon cubes get their flavor from a concentrated mixture of seasonings, dehydrated meat or vegetables, and salt. They also often contain monosodium glutamate, which gives them a savory flavor. This combination of ingredients can add intensity to a host of dishes, and their dry nature means that they can often be added to recipes like meat rubs. They can even be used as a seasoning mix in their own right — employed to coat snacks like popcorn or inject flavor into meatballs. If you're ready to see just how versatile they are, grab your cubes and let's get started.