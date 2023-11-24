The Simple Ingredient That Beefs Up Pasta Sauce Without Added Meat

Are you eager to pump up the meaty flavor of your pasta sauce without adding a bunch of extra meat? Or maybe you just want to give your sauce a bit of a meat vibe without actually using any? If you want a sauce that has a super beefed up taste without making it so chunky and thick that a fork can stand up in it, this is the culinary trick for you. And it couldn't be simpler — all you need is some beef bouillon.

Think of it like adding a meat seasoning. Bouillon adds savoriness without changing the consistency, so it won't make your sauce any thicker. Even better, by using beef bouillon in powder form (instead of the cubes), you can have complete control over how much you add without having to crush it up or worry that it will melt unevenly — potentially leaving a chunk of the stuff in a single bite. But either one will work, so it's fine to go with whatever you already have in your cupboard.