Spice Up Your Everyday Eggs With A Dash Of Bouillon Powder

A plate of eggs for breakfast ... what could be better? But if you're eating that same plain scramble every morning, you're bound to get a little bored over time. Even if you like your eggs as plain as they come, there are small ways you can kick up your seasoning game to make the taste pop. One easy (and cheap) way to pack extra umami flavor into your next scramble is to sprinkle a dusting of bouillon powder into whisked eggs.

Eggs are the perfect blank slate for so many great additional flavor combinations; not only are there so many wonderful ways to cook an egg, there are countless ingredients you can use to accompany your breakfast, from hot sauce and salsa to pesto and parmesan. And with just a tiny sprinkle of bouillon powder (don't overdo it — bouillon powder can be overwhelmingly salty in large quantities), you'll elevate eggs from boring to full of savory goodness.