Spice Up Your Everyday Eggs With A Dash Of Bouillon Powder
A plate of eggs for breakfast ... what could be better? But if you're eating that same plain scramble every morning, you're bound to get a little bored over time. Even if you like your eggs as plain as they come, there are small ways you can kick up your seasoning game to make the taste pop. One easy (and cheap) way to pack extra umami flavor into your next scramble is to sprinkle a dusting of bouillon powder into whisked eggs.
Eggs are the perfect blank slate for so many great additional flavor combinations; not only are there so many wonderful ways to cook an egg, there are countless ingredients you can use to accompany your breakfast, from hot sauce and salsa to pesto and parmesan. And with just a tiny sprinkle of bouillon powder (don't overdo it — bouillon powder can be overwhelmingly salty in large quantities), you'll elevate eggs from boring to full of savory goodness.
Why does bouillon taste so good?
Bouillon translates to "broth" in French, but in many kitchens it instead refers to a dehydrated, powdered version of meat or veggie broth that's been packaged for culinary convenience. Bouillon is most typically mixed with water and reconstituted to create instant broths for soups, stews, and other similar dishes. However, bouillon can also, when used sparingly, substitute as a seasoning due to its sodium content and deep, concentrated flavor. Bouillon also frequently has MSG as an ingredient, which relays that intensely umami flavor.
Chicken bouillon is perfect for mixing into eggs, as these two flavors pair well together. However, you can use any bouillon variety you wish. Simply whisk the bouillon into the eggs while you're scrambling them before putting them in the hot pan.
A small pinch should be enough to season a single serving of eggs; don't add salt and pepper until after tasting to avoid over-seasoning. This method works for seasoning omelets as well.
Other uses for bouillon
Eggs only take a pinch of bouillon — so what should you do with the rest of that powder? Luckily, there are plenty of other culinary uses for bouillon.
Add a sprinkle to anything with a higher water content that could use a punch of flavor. Soups, curries, sauces, and gravies can all benefit from a sprinkling of bouillon. Use it to spice up frying batter or to give mashed potatoes a richer flavor. You can even whisk a bit into dressings and marinades for extra savoriness, or drop a cube or spoonful into rice, couscous, or quinoa as it cooks. Anything that could use a pinch of salt could likely benefit from a sprinkling of bouillon as well.
Be sure to package any unused bouillon in an airtight container with the lid tightly closed, as ambient moisture can affect the powder's quality. When properly stored, this ingredient can last months or even years.