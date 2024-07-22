How To Thicken Store-Bought Teriyaki Sauce Without Compromising Flavor

Often consisting of ingredients like soy sauce, sugar, rice wine, and garlic, bottled teriyaki sauce is a great addition to your pantry. The versatile sauce works well with different types of meat and stir fry preparations, or it can accompany foods like dumplings and chicken wings to enhance flavor. Store-bought brands are convenient, but they might not offer the desired consistency, as some sauces can be a little thin and watery. In this case, incorporating cornstarch can boost the thickness of the sauce without impacting its flavor.

In addition to cornstarch's ability to create an irresistible crunchy texture on fried dumplings, it's also an excellent thickening agent for stews, soups, and even sauces. For the best results, you'll need to create a slurry consisting of cornstarch and water, as adding the cornstarch directly to teriyaki sauce could cause unwanted lumps. After mixing the cornstarch and water until smooth, the slurry can then be whisked in to your teriyaki sauce for an improved consistency.