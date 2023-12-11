Teriyaki Tofu And Charred Broccoli Recipe
Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist Kristen Carli, MS, RD brings us this recipe for teriyaki tofu and charred broccoli. The tender tofu, marinated in a rich and sweet teriyaki sauce, takes center stage, while the charred broccoli adds a delightful crunch and a hint of smokiness.
Say goodbye to store-bought bottles and embrace the art of creating a luscious, sweet, and savory teriyaki sauce from home. This versatile sauce is a symphony of flavors, combining the umami richness of soy sauce with the subtle sweetness of brown sugar and the warmth of ginger and garlic.
Tofu's unique ability to absorb the surrounding flavors makes it an ideal candidate for soaking up the nuances of this homemade teriyaki marinade. Not only does it provide a satisfying chewiness to the dish, but it also contributes a substantial dose of plant-based protein, making this recipe not just a delight for your taste buds but also a nourishing choice for those following a plant-based lifestyle.
Gather your teriyaki tofu and charred broccoli ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need, of course, tofu and broccoli. For the homemade teriyaki sauce, be sure to get sesame oil, dehydrated ginger, minced garlic, cornstarch, mirin, brown sugar, and soy sauce.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Roast frozen broccoli
Place frozen broccoli on baking sheet and roast it in the oven for 15 minutes.
Step 3: Prepare teriyaki sauce
In a small saucepan, add the sesame oil, ginger, garlic, cornstarch, mirin, brown sugar, and soy sauce.
Step 4: Whisk sauce
Place a saucepan on the stovetop. Bring to a boil, while whisking.
Step 5: Add tofu to bowl
Place cubed tofu in a large bowl.
Step 6: Remove broccoli from oven and add to tofu
Remove the broccoli from the oven and pour it into the bowl with the tofu.
Step 7: Add teriyaki sauce
Pour teriyaki sauce on top of tofu and broccoli.
Step 8: Toss teriyaki sauce with tofu and broccoli
Toss everything together.
Step 9: Spread evenly on baking sheet
Pour the mixture onto a baking sheet.
Step 10: Bake
Bake for 20 minutes, then serve.
How can you customize this teriyaki tofu and charred broccoli?
Want to switch this up a bit? Customizing this recipe allows you to tailor the dish to your preferences and experiment with diverse flavors. Enhance the dish by adding a colorful assortment of vegetables. Bell peppers, snap peas, carrots, or mushrooms can contribute both texture and vibrant colors to the ensemble. Infuse some heat into the teriyaki sauce by adding a dash of Sriracha, red pepper flakes, or minced chili peppers. This customization brings a delightful kick to the sweet and spicy profile.
Elevate the flavors with a burst of freshness by adding citrus zest. A sprinkle of lime or orange zest can add a citrusy twist that brightens up the dish. Toss in some toasted sesame seeds, chopped peanuts, or cashews for an extra layer of crunch and a nutty flavor that compliments the teriyaki sauce. Experiment with different plant-based proteins. Substitute tofu with tempeh, seitan, or even chickpeas for a diverse twist on texture and taste.
What do you recommend serving with this teriyaki tofu and charred broccoli?
To create a well-balanced and satisfying meal, consider pairing this dish with complementary sides.
A bed of steamed white or brown rice, or even quinoa, makes for a classic and filling accompaniment, soaking up the flavorful teriyaki sauce. Serve the teriyaki tofu and charred broccoli over your favorite noodles or rice for a heartier meal. Consider using brown rice, quinoa, udon noodles, or even cauliflower rice for a low-carb option. Boiled soba or udon noodles add a Japanese flair to the meal, creating a satisfying and complete dish. A bowl of warm miso soup with tofu, seaweed, and green onions is a comforting addition to the meal. Steamed edamame sprinkled with sea salt serves as a protein-packed and nutritious side dish, complementing the Asian-inspired flavors.
Remember to consider your personal preferences and dietary restrictions when selecting side dishes. These suggestions provide a mix of textures, flavors, and nutritional elements that enhance the overall dining experience when paired with this dish.
- 1 (16 ounce) block super firm tofu, cubed
- 12 ounces frozen broccoli florets
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons dehydrated ginger
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons mirin
- 6 tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ cup soy sauce
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Place frozen broccoli on baking sheet and roast it in the oven for 15 minutes.
- In a small saucepan, add the sesame oil, ginger, garlic, cornstarch, mirin, brown sugar, and soy sauce.
- Place a saucepan on the stovetop. Bring to a boil, while whisking.
- Place cubed tofu in a large bowl.
- Remove the broccoli from the oven and pour it into the bowl with the tofu.
- Pour teriyaki sauce on top of tofu and broccoli.
- Toss everything together.
- Pour the mixture onto a baking sheet.
- Bake for 20 minutes, then serve.
|Calories per Serving
|316
|Total Fat
|13.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|27.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.0 g
|Total Sugars
|14.6 g
|Sodium
|1,793.8 mg
|Protein
|25.0 g