Teriyaki Tofu And Charred Broccoli Recipe

Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist Kristen Carli, MS, RD brings us this recipe for teriyaki tofu and charred broccoli. The tender tofu, marinated in a rich and sweet teriyaki sauce, takes center stage, while the charred broccoli adds a delightful crunch and a hint of smokiness.

Say goodbye to store-bought bottles and embrace the art of creating a luscious, sweet, and savory teriyaki sauce from home. This versatile sauce is a symphony of flavors, combining the umami richness of soy sauce with the subtle sweetness of brown sugar and the warmth of ginger and garlic.

Tofu's unique ability to absorb the surrounding flavors makes it an ideal candidate for soaking up the nuances of this homemade teriyaki marinade. Not only does it provide a satisfying chewiness to the dish, but it also contributes a substantial dose of plant-based protein, making this recipe not just a delight for your taste buds but also a nourishing choice for those following a plant-based lifestyle.