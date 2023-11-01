The Microwave Hack For Perfect Roux In An Instant

If you've ever made homemade sauce or soup, you might have found yourself needing to thicken it — the classic way to do this is by creating a roux. A roux is traditionally a mixture of butter and flour that cooks down and becomes a thickening agent. It's a great way to counteract a thin Alfredo sauce or even a gumbo. And while you can create a roux right at the start of your recipe in the same pot or pan as the rest of the sauce, sometimes you don't always realize you need one until the recipe is nearly done and way too thin. In this case, rather than breaking out a whole new pan, you can simply make a roux right in the microwave.

While it sounds unconventional to create a roux in the microwave, it's an easy kitchen hack that will ultimately leave your dish with just the right consistency; don't knock it until you try it.