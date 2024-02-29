Give Pan-Fried Dumplings An Irresistible Crunch With Some Starch

Whether you're trying your hand at making homemade dumplings or reheating frozen dumplings, there's one step you're missing to take a plate of dumplings from a tasty snack to crispy, irresistible comfort food. Pan-fried dumplings will already get a bit crispy on the bottom from frying in the hot oil, but you can also give all of the dumplings a shared crispy layer on the bottom. All it takes is a quick cornstarch slurry.

A crispy dumpling skirt, also known as a dumpling lace, looks like an intricate, delicate web weaving in and out of the bottoms of your pan-fried dumplings. You just need to combine some cornstarch, flour, water, and a pinch of salt. Once the dumplings brown up after a few minutes of cooking, you can pour in the slurry to coat the bottom of the pan. The corn starch sinks to the bottom and works its magic, creating a perfect crispiness.