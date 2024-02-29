Give Pan-Fried Dumplings An Irresistible Crunch With Some Starch
Whether you're trying your hand at making homemade dumplings or reheating frozen dumplings, there's one step you're missing to take a plate of dumplings from a tasty snack to crispy, irresistible comfort food. Pan-fried dumplings will already get a bit crispy on the bottom from frying in the hot oil, but you can also give all of the dumplings a shared crispy layer on the bottom. All it takes is a quick cornstarch slurry.
A crispy dumpling skirt, also known as a dumpling lace, looks like an intricate, delicate web weaving in and out of the bottoms of your pan-fried dumplings. You just need to combine some cornstarch, flour, water, and a pinch of salt. Once the dumplings brown up after a few minutes of cooking, you can pour in the slurry to coat the bottom of the pan. The corn starch sinks to the bottom and works its magic, creating a perfect crispiness.
Tips for making a crispy dumpling skirt
There are a few factors to keep in mind to make sure you give your dumplings that Chinese restaurant-level quality skirt. First, make sure you use a pan that is the right size to fit the amount of dumplings you're cooking. If the pan is too big, the corn starch slurry will spread to fill the whole pan and won't concentrate underneath your dumplings. If you don't have cornstarch on hand, other starches like potato or tapioca starch work as well.
Start cooking your dumplings with plenty of oil on medium to medium-high heat. If you go any higher, the bottoms of the dumplings could get burnt, especially the starch slurry, since it's so thin and delicate. A non-stick pan also works best in helping the dumplings lift effortlessly once the bottoms have crisped up. Make sure you have enough of the slurry so the liquid comes up to the dumplings about a quarter of the way. Once you pour in the cornstarch slurry, cover the pan with a lid. The mixture should begin bubbling and browning up.
Finish and serve your pan-fried dumplings
In about five to six minutes, you can remove the lid and see what you've been waiting for: a perfectly crispy dumpling skirt. If this isn't the case, move the pan around to make sure any unbrowned areas get covered with the slurry, and soon enough, the liquid should fully evaporate. Keep an eye on the skirt, making sure it stays golden brown and doesn't burn.
Next, grab a plate about the size of the pan. Place the plate upside down on top of the pan, holding it in place with one hand. Get a firm grasp on the panhandle and flip the pan over so the dumplings stay in place, popping off the pan and plopping onto the plate. Now, grab a side of chili oil and your favorite dumpling sauce for dipping. You can even dip your pan-fried dumplings in a fish sauce, or garnish with some thinly sliced green onions or freshly sliced chilis. Between the savory dumpling filling, soft wrapping, and crunchy, irresistible dumpling skirt, your pan-fried dumplings can't lose.