The Top Tip For Preserving The Vibrant Color Of Your Pickled Red Onions

If you haven't heard, pickling is back in fashion. From kimchi and sauerkraut to jalapeños and green tomatoes, you really can pickle anything for a fun home project that is a treat for both your taste buds and your microbiome. By far, one of the easiest and fastest ways to enhance the flavor of a dish is by adding some tangy and vibrant pickled onions.

There are a few different varieties of onions that can be pickled. If you want the vibrant pink onions that you may have seen on restaurant tacos, you should use red onions. This is because red is the only variety of onions that contain a special color molecule that turns bright pink when in an acidic (pickled) environment.

Pickled large red onions have a soft texture and tangy flavor. For a pickled onion that has a sweeter taste and crunchier bite, try pickling whole red shallots. But, for the famous deep pink color, it's best to use thinly sliced large red onions. There are also other measures you can take to ensure that your pickled onions are their absolute brightest and most vivid.