Quickly Pickle Pearl Onions For Last-Minute Savory Cocktails

Like a little black dress, the classic martini will never go out of style — but that doesn't mean you can't switch it up now and then. There are a plethora of common martini variations that any home bartender may want to know how to make, including a dry martini, a vodka martini, and a dirty martini. And without a doubt, the Gibson is among them.

It's a simple swap to make this version and it's all about the garnish: Simply replace the olive in a martini with a pickled cocktail onion or two. Apart from Gibsons, cocktail onions make a delicious garnish for Bloody Marys or other drinks with savory notes, too. And, since the umami, food-inspired cocktail garnish is having a moment right now, there's never been a better time to learn how to make your own pickled onions.

If you have fresh pearl onions, a few pantry staples, and just 10 minutes of effort, you can have your very own homemade pickled onions to offer guests for their drinks (or just to snack on, if that's your thing).