You may think you've already tried every variation of pizza that you're interested in. With Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara's novel take on the dish, you're about to be surprised. She shares this light-ish Caesar salad pizza with chicken crust recipe, which will completely transform your view of the popular meal. There's no yeasted dough to be seen anywhere, nor will you find tomato sauce or stretchy cheese. Instead, Vergara creates a crunchy chicken crust and garnishes it with a creamy Caesar salad.

"I love the flavor, texture, and ease of this dish," she raves. "The chicken crust is just the right amount of salty, and it's slightly crispy on the outside but a bit chewy on the inside, which is super satisfying." If you're missing the wheat, she says, "I typically serve this with garlic bread." Think of it as the croutons for your chicken Caesar salad, and you'll understand why this combination is effortlessly delicious.