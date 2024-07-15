The Viral Spicy Rosé Trend, Explained

While some purists might balk at adding new ingredients to wine, the right addition can make for an even better sipping experience. Take rosé, for example; an easy-drinking wine known for its pinkish hue and fruit-centric flavors, which can include notes of black cherry and melon. While a glass of rosé is certainly perfectly acceptable on its own, a viral trend has seen some wine enthusiasts adding jalapeño slices to their glasses.

Hot on the heels of the swicy food movement, spicy rosé is a seemingly unlikely combination of flavors that works despite itself. Many rosé varieties feature a pleasing sweetness in addition to the bright acidity found in most wines. Spicy ingredients like jalapeños perfectly complement these flavors while also playing on pleasure centers within the brain. Also, consider that spicy margaritas work on the same principle, as these cocktails typically feature fresh jalapeño slices and sweet agave syrup in addition to tequila and lime juice.