The Viral Spicy Rosé Trend, Explained
While some purists might balk at adding new ingredients to wine, the right addition can make for an even better sipping experience. Take rosé, for example; an easy-drinking wine known for its pinkish hue and fruit-centric flavors, which can include notes of black cherry and melon. While a glass of rosé is certainly perfectly acceptable on its own, a viral trend has seen some wine enthusiasts adding jalapeño slices to their glasses.
Hot on the heels of the swicy food movement, spicy rosé is a seemingly unlikely combination of flavors that works despite itself. Many rosé varieties feature a pleasing sweetness in addition to the bright acidity found in most wines. Spicy ingredients like jalapeños perfectly complement these flavors while also playing on pleasure centers within the brain. Also, consider that spicy margaritas work on the same principle, as these cocktails typically feature fresh jalapeño slices and sweet agave syrup in addition to tequila and lime juice.
What type of rosé pairs best with a bit of spice?
Like other types of wine, the grapes used to make rosé directly influence the bottle's flavor. This is important because not all types of rosé pair well with spicy ingredients like jalapeños, so it's best to make a careful selection. Flavor balance is key to a successful pairing, so choosing a bottle with sweeter flavors might be the way to go. In this case, consider a white zinfandel rosé for its intense fruity notes. This variety is even recommended as a good pairing for spicy foods, so you're definitely on the right track.
Sparkling rosé is another good option when adding spice to your wine. Some varieties are intensely sweet, but sparkling rosé also features bold fruity flavors that nicely offset the heat of the peppers. And because this wine pairs well with many foods, it's a great match for spicy flavors. In the event you were gifted or inadvertently purchased a decidedly ho-hum bottle of rosé, incorporating a few jalapeño slices into the beverage is also a perfect way to improve the flavor (adding soda to salvage lackluster wine is another neat trick you can try).
How to temper the heat of your spicy rosé
If you're unsure about the flavor pairing of wine and jalapeños, or you have a low tolerance for spicy foods, it's best to tread lightly when experimenting with this bold concoction. Don't go overboard with the jalapeño slices until you've actually tasted the wine, particularly if you're making a batch of spicy rosé. Also, remember that the longer the jalapeños remain in the wine, the more potent the spicy flavors will become. If you want mild heat, remove the peppers from the wine before serving, and don't let them linger for too long.
In the event your rosé turns out spicier than you like, incorporate a few ice cubes into the glass or pitcher. While there's a vital reason you should never add ice to dessert wine, it's a welcome addition to fruit-forward glasses of rosé infused with spice. And what's better than a delightfully spicy chilled beverage on a warm summer day?