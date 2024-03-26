Add Some Soda To Give Bad Wine A Second Chance

Sadly, not every bottle of wine is a winner. Some wine is objectively bad, which you might not discover until you've already popped the cork and poured a glass. Fortunately, adding a bit of soda to the offending wine offers an expedient flavor boost. According to Kitchn, red wine and sparkling grape juice make a perfect pair. The drink was even dubbed a "favorite new summer cocktail" by food writer and chef Alissa Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald also draws comparisons to a Spanish cocktail called a kalimotxo, which features equal parts cola and red wine, as well as ice and a dash (not a splash) of bitters.

Grape soda enhances lackluster red wines in two ways. When it comes to flavor, the sweetness of the soda can make for a more complex beverage, as low-quality wines are notorious for being pretty bland and uninteresting. Some wines may even include unwanted flavors, such as a metallic tinge, which soda will mask. As for the mouthfeel of the wine, the bubbly soda can reduce some of the viscosity to make for a lighter, more appealing beverage.