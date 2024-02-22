Why You Should Never Put Ice In Dessert Wine, According To A Sommelier

One of the important qualities of wine is its texture, or how it feels inside your mouth. Texture adds to the depth and complexity of wine and is an essential distinguishing factor for any bottle. Dessert wines are generally known and appreciated for their thick, syrupy texture. While it might seem innocuous, adding ice to a glass of dessert wine might rob it of any special texture it possesses. In an interview with the Daily Meal, Winkler shared her firm thoughts on ice: "Never put that ice cube into a dessert wine," she says. Otherwise, "Its entire texture will be ruined!"

Just because adding ice to a wine is a bad idea doesn't mean it shouldn't be colder than room temperature. While Winkler thinks it's a good idea to "lightly chill" all wines, she recommends a specific range for most dessert wines. "Sauternes, Beaume de Venise, Moscato di Asti, and others," she says, "should be served chilled between 45-60 Fahrenheit." Winkler notes that fortified dessert wines — which include an added distilled spirit like brandy — can be served in a higher temperature range, from 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you're in a pinch and need to chill your wine without watering it down, place the wine bottle in a bucket filled with ice and salt. Covering most of the bottle in ice will ensure a quick cooling time, and the salt will facilitate a faster drop in temperature.