12 Of The Unhealthiest Frozen Fish Sticks You Can Buy

Frozen fish sticks, also known as fish fingers, were first introduced to the American market in the early 1950s. They quickly became a staple of peoples' diets, thanks to savvy marketing, affordability, and the fact that frozen fish sticks can be prepares and serves in many ways. Today, there are many brands available, some of which are healthier than others.

In this article, to help you make informed choices when shopping, we're focusing on fish sticks that contain the most saturated fat and sodium. These are two nutrients that frozen fish sticks are generally high in and are also two things that many Americans consume too much of. Cutting down the consumption of these is vital, as excessive saturated fat and sodium have a slew of impacts on human health including raising cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

We also took into account how heavily processed the fish sticks were, as regularly consuming ultra processed foods has been linked with many negative impacts on health including chronic inflammation. We measured this by examining the length of ingredient lists and by looking for additives including preservatives, colorings, and flavorings. Finally, we also examined the amount of micronutrients, such as vitamin D, the fish sticks contained. Those that contained only a scarce amount of micronutrients were included in this list as these nutrients are vital for the production of various substances including hormones.