9 Ways To Elevate Classic Frozen Fish Sticks
Frozen fish sticks are a classic childhood favorite that continues to hold a special place on weeknight diner menus all over. While they may not be the fanciest or most gourmet option, fish sticks are a convenient and budget-friendly meal that can still awaken your taste buds. Not only are they an excellent option when you don't have the time or energy to spend hours over a hot stove, but they can also be a surprisingly healthy choice if you purchase wisely and include the right additions. If you're not sold on the diversity and excitement of frozen fish sticks, you might want to try a few tricks to elevate the simple yet satisfying dish.
Certain brands of fish sticks, such as KidFresh Frozen Fish Sticks or Mrs. Paul's 100% Real Fish, can be an excellent source of protein. For example, a single serving can contain up to 12 grams of protein or 15 percent of your daily intake. These easy, kid-friendly options are also low in fat and are an easy way to incorporate iron into your diet with approximately 8 percent of the recommended daily dose. Tips from how to season and cook to exciting side dishes will demonstrate how to transform your typical frozen fish sticks into a satisfying and nutritious meal that will please both kids and adults alike. Whether you're cooking for one or feeding a family, these recipes are sure to become a new favorite in your weekly meal rotation.
Don't forget to season them
As far as frozen meals go, fish sticks are considerably lower in sodium content than some other quick and easy dinners. Unfortunately, that means they don't always have much going for them in the flavor department. However, that doesn't mean you can't get a little creative in the kitchen, especially when it comes to flavor. With just a little bit of oil and seasonings, those bland fish sticks can reach a whole new level.
This trick will go a long way in terms of taste, and it doesn't require a lot of extra time or resources. Find a large bowl, and begin by tossing the frozen fish sticks in a bit of olive oil, avocado oil, or even vegetable oil. Make sure each fish stick is evenly coated for the seasonings to stick to the oil. There's no need to allow them to thaw before this step. Then comes the fun part, getting creative with the seasonings. For a classic mixture, sprinkle a hefty helping of dill and garlic powder. These flavors go great with fish and the crunchy batter. Another basic upgrade is to simply toss in some salt and pepper. For those days when you're in the mood for something bolder, try some Old Bay, adding a touch of smoky heat that will satisfy your seafood cravings. For even more heat, toss in red pepper flakes or paprika and crushed red pepper, and you've got a new favorite on your hands.
Toss them in oil and use the air fryer
Whether you plan to season your fish sticks or not, you should never skip this tip. Always drizzle, toss, or brush the fish sticks with your choice of oil before cooking. Because these come from the freezer, excess ice and water can melt while cooking and turn the crisp batter into mush. Adding a little extra oil will help get the perfect crunch on the outside that you've been craving. Different types of oil can also enhance the natural flavors of the oil and the fish. While vegetable oil is great for high temperatures, it offers little to no taste. However, high-quality olive oil can add a slightly fruity or earthy flavor that will work well with fish sticks. This trick goes a long way on a baking sheet in the oven, but it works best in an air fryer.
Not only does air frying eliminate the need for excessive oil that's high in fat, but it also provides the perfect crunch on the outside while maintaining the tender insides, whether it's a frozen snack, raw meat, or baked goods. Air fryers work by circulating hot air around the food, allowing it to cook evenly and quickly. The hot air also creates a crispy exterior that mimics the results of deep-frying without all the hassle and clean-up required for frying. This makes air fryers a popular and healthier alternative to traditional methods of cooking, especially when it comes to frozen fish sticks.
Make an unforgettable dipping sauce
The natural flavors of fish sticks, even with some extra seasonings, can only go so far. Types of white fish, such as pollock or cod, are typically used when making fish sticks, and they have a mild flavor that appeals to the masses but isn't very exciting. One way to jazz up your fish sticks is by dipping them in an unforgettable sauce. If you're aiming for a traditional flavor combo, create a creamy homemade tartar sauce that has just the right tang. However, if you're feeling more adventurous, the possibilities are endless, and they will revamp your dinner without adding much work.
For a bold twist, try spicy mayo with your fish sticks. You'll recognize the spicy but creamy taste of this sauce if you've ever ordered sushi. However, the option isn't too exotic to make yourself. Siracha, mayo, and a splash of sesame oil are all it takes. Another option is a fresh take on ranch dressing, mix some ranch dip mix with some sour cream, and then add a few tablespoons of hot sauce, depending on how much heat you want. The result is a creamy, spicy sauce that can take the place of ketchup any day. The key to making an unforgettable dipping sauce is to balance the flavors. Too much of one ingredient can overpower the others, but the right amount can make the sauce stand out. Don't be afraid to experiment and try new combinations.
Toss them in hot sauce before cooking
If you're a fan of crispy and savory chicken wings but need a little variety, you'll be pleased to know that you can elevate your fish sticks with a few simple ingredients and get a similar but satisfying snack ready in just fifteen minutes. Tossing frozen fish sticks in hot sauce before cooking them not only adds an extra layer of flavor but also gives a nice kick of heat to your palate. The sticky, spicy addition will transform your snack game.
Hot sauce is easy to find but search for one that has a little extra sugar for this tip. Most bottles have chili peppers, vinegar, and various seasonings on the label, but the added sugars will take this a step further. When you add hot sauce to frozen fish sticks before cooking, it infuses the fish with the flavors of the spice and makes them more enjoyable. Using a large bowl and a mixing spoon, pour a hearty serving of sauce over the fish sticks and evenly coat them. Don't forget to spray the pan, whether it's in the oven or air fryer, with cooking spray to prevent sticking. Once the heat begins to melt the added sugars, the hot sauce will start to caramelize, much like chicken wings. You'll be left with a scrumptious, sticky treat that goes great with bleu cheese dressing, celery, and a side of ranch. You can even try it with some homemade hot sauce.
Make them the centerpiece of your meal
Frozen fish sticks are a classic weeknight dinner option that can be elevated to a new level of sophistication with just a few simple steps. Rather than simply serving them with a side of fries, there are plenty of creative ways to make them the centerpiece of a meal that is both delicious and satisfying. One option is to use fish sticks in a clever twist on a Mexican classic; fish tacos. Simply warm the fish sticks in the oven or toaster, cut them into bite-sized pieces, and add them to a warm tortilla with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and a dollop of sour cream. Top with a squeeze of lime, and you have a flavorful meal that is sure to impress.
If Taco Tuesday isn't on the menu this week, you can also replace chicken tenders in most situations with fish sticks. Keep things simple and create a fish stick sandwich with fresh lettuce, a swipe of mayo, and throw on a few pickles for good measure. In just a few steps, you have a filling lunch or dinner. Do you have some leftover rice or quinoa that's taking up space in your fridge? Create a hearty rice bowl with fish sticks and a few simple ingredients that are probably already in your kitchen. Add chunks of fish sticks, some rice, and steamed broccoli to a bowl, drizzle the whole thing with spicy mayo, and sprinkle on some sesame seeds for a new favorite.
Pair them with the perfect side dish
Never again serve up soggy fish sticks and call it a complete meal. Instead, give your dinner a little more care and attention. Pairing this frozen snack with the perfect side dish of satisfying carbs and healthy vegetables is another way to elevate the meal and make it feel like a gourmet experience. A classic side dish that complements fish sticks perfectly is crispy French fries, but you can still get even more imaginative. Consider making crispy sweet potato fries or potato skins, or elevate your fries with crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions. The crunchy texture of the fries pairs well with the tender fish inside.
For a healthier, more well-rounded meal, consider another classic that includes vegetables. A creamy coleslaw with a little tang can be the perfect way to break up the saltiness of the fried food. You can try out roasted vegetables like Brussels sprouts, broccoli, or asparagus that are sprinkled with garlic and parmesan cheese. This can add a touch of sophistication to the meal. Roasting most vegetables with just olive oil, salt, and pepper will bring out their natural sweetness and deepen the flavor. For a lighter meal that won't weigh you down with carbs and sodium, try rosemary and thyme green beans for a surprising twist. A garden fresh salad with sliced strawberries or blackberries sprinkled in will also take your meal to another level adding a mixture of salty, sweet, and refreshing flavors.
Add more breadcrumbs
The premade breading on frozen fish sticks doesn't always knock socks off. If you have extra time, consider adding more bread crumbs to achieve the desired crunch. Breadcrumbs are an essential ingredient for the perfect crispy coating on frozen fish sticks. While pre-made breading is convenient, it doesn't always provide the texture and flavor that people crave when they think about flaky, deep-fried fish sticks. Thankfully, adding more breadcrumbs is an easy way to elevate the meal and impress your dinner guests.
The first step is choosing the right breadcrumbs. There are larger options like Panko breadcrumbs, which provide more texture, or types with a finer consistency. You might even opt to make your own, which can be a great way to use up less-than-fresh bread and reduce food waste. Either way, consider adding a few seasonings to your crumbs. Salt, pepper, garlic powder, or Italian spices can go a long way, and adding them to the breading is easy. Find a shallow dish and put the bread crumbs aside.
Because the fish sticks are frozen and already breaded, you will need to use an egg wash. If you skip this step or simply try to spray them with cooking oil, the extra breadcrumbs will likely fall off. Coat each fish stick evenly before applying the breadcrumbs. Once the breaded sticks are on the baking sheet, be sure to use a bit of oil on top to help brown them up, and you're off to the races.
Make sure the oven is piping hot
Preheating your oven might seem like an unnecessary step, but if you make sure the oven is piping hot or at least the correct recommended temperature, this will ensure whatever you're cooking is heated properly and fast. Simply preheating the oven can be the difference between biting into a still-frozen fish stick or burning it rather than having a perfect bite of hot, flaky fish. Placing the frozen fish sticks in a hot oven will prevent that soggy batter that occurs when the fish begins to thaw before hitting the right temperature.
If you put your fish sticks in a cold oven, it will take longer to reach the optimal cooking temperature. During this time, the fish sticks may start to cook on the outside but remain frozen on the inside, resulting in an unevenly cooked meal. In addition, preheating your oven can simply help your fish sticks cook more quickly. This is meant to be a quick dinner option, after all. Although most fish sticks are thoroughly precooked before being frozen, you still don't want to risk consuming undercooked fish. Preheating the oven should be a knee-jerk reaction if you're going to be spending time in the kitchen. The instructions have been carefully planned by the manufacturers, which means following them closely will get you the optimal results and get you in the habit of smart cooking techniques.
Pan-fry them in butter
Is there a problem in the kitchen that butter can't fix? While frozen fish sticks are usually something you toss in the oven and serve with fries, they can actually be just as good as fish and chips if prepared with a little care and affection. Pan-frying frozen fish sticks in butter requires more time and patience, which isn't always on the agenda on fish stick night, but if there is a night when you have the energy, this trick will be one worth remembering.
The best way to approach pan-frying is to work with still-frozen fish sticks. Allowing them to defrost or thaw will draw the moisture out, not only making the batter soggy but also leaving the fish dried out. Choose a large frying pan, preferably one that has a little depth, such as a cast iron skillet. You can begin by heating the pan thoroughly and slowly bringing it back down to medium heat before adding the butter. Butter will burn quickly, so you don't want the heat to be too high. Frying something in butter is not the same as oil; you do not need to submerge the fish stick to get a crunch. Swirl the butter around the pan until there's an even layer but not too much. Once the butter is sizzling, place the fish sticks in the pan with space on all sides. Cook the fish sticks for approximately three to five minutes on both sides, depending on the size of the fish sticks and enjoy.