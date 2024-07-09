McDonald's Black Garlic Sauce Is Worth The Hype

In February of 2024, McDonald's channeled the spirit of anime and whipped up a new sauce to honor it — Savory Chili WcDonald's Sauce. It turned out to be one of the better products I tasted that completely hit the swicy spot. For an encore of sorts, McDonald's is borrowing the flavors of Black Garlic Sauce from McDonald's Japan for a limited time offering of Special Grade Garlic Sauce. And in a return to the world of Japanese manga, the Golden Arches is partnering with the hit series "Jujutsu Kaisen" and decking out the labels of this dipping sauce with eight of its characters.

Just before launch, the fine folks over at McDonald's invited me for a preview to see and taste what perhaps makes it so special. The chain teamed up with foodie filmmaker Alvin Zhou to create a tasting experience where the sauce was employed in a variety of food hacks. These hacks can be recreated by any customer and show the sauce's strengths, as well as how it plays with other McDonald's menu items and ingredients. The real question is: Is the sauce any good on its own? This chew and review is based on flavor, specialness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.