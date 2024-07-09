Here's How To Snag A Free Limited-Edition Starbucks Straw This Summer

This summer, iconic coffee chain Starbucks is offering customers a fun way to improve their environmental impact. By visiting Starbucks on July 10 and placing an order for a cold handcrafted beverage, you could receive a special edition reusable straw absolutely free of charge (and here's what it means to order one of Starbucks' handcrafted drinks if you're unsure of what goes into them). Keep in mind that Starbucks is only giving out a limited quantity of these colorful straws, so you may need to order a beverage early to snag yours.

Along with placing an order within your preferred Starbucks location, customers can also get their very own straws when ordering via third-party delivery apps and on the store's app. All sizes of handcrafted beverages are eligible for a free straw, provided you opt for a cold drink instead of a hot one. Additionally, the free straw fits perfectly into the chain's cold cup lids and can be used with most of Starbucks' reusable cold cups.