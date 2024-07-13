Turn Hawaiian Rolls Into S'mores For The Ultimate Dessert Sliders

You can't have a campfire without s'mores. The name of this homemade treat stems from the marrying of "some" and "more" for good reason. Even when using the traditional ingredients of crunchy graham crackers, gooey marshmallows, and melted chocolate, you can't just have one. But our twist on the classic recipe brings even more meaning to this portmanteau.

So what's our secret ingredient? Hawaiian rolls. These are sweet, fluffy dinner rolls perfectly sized for sliders. We realize that when you hear the term "sliders," your mind might immediately jump to savory bites. However, there's no reason to limit yourself to this category, especially when Hawaiian rolls are involved. These rolls have a buttery sweetness ideal for desserts. And, after you sandwich the chocolate and roasted marshmallows in between them, you'll know exactly what we mean.

Luckily, you don't have to wait for a campfire to make these sweet treats. You can fire up that backyard grill, or even your oven, to make them. And while making s'mores is a simple enough process, we have some tricks and extra ingredients to turn these into the ultimate dessert sliders.