Turn Hawaiian Rolls Into S'mores For The Ultimate Dessert Sliders
You can't have a campfire without s'mores. The name of this homemade treat stems from the marrying of "some" and "more" for good reason. Even when using the traditional ingredients of crunchy graham crackers, gooey marshmallows, and melted chocolate, you can't just have one. But our twist on the classic recipe brings even more meaning to this portmanteau.
So what's our secret ingredient? Hawaiian rolls. These are sweet, fluffy dinner rolls perfectly sized for sliders. We realize that when you hear the term "sliders," your mind might immediately jump to savory bites. However, there's no reason to limit yourself to this category, especially when Hawaiian rolls are involved. These rolls have a buttery sweetness ideal for desserts. And, after you sandwich the chocolate and roasted marshmallows in between them, you'll know exactly what we mean.
Luckily, you don't have to wait for a campfire to make these sweet treats. You can fire up that backyard grill, or even your oven, to make them. And while making s'mores is a simple enough process, we have some tricks and extra ingredients to turn these into the ultimate dessert sliders.
How to make s'mores with Hawaiian rolls
To make this recipe, all you need are Hawaiian rolls, chocolate, and extra large marshmallows. Although you can bake your own sweet rolls, buying a pack of King's Hawaiian rolls is the obvious choice.
When making these s'mores around the campfire, place the open roll (with a piece of chocolate stacked on one side) near the edge of the fire, so it will warm slowly, slightly melting the chocolate. Meanwhile, roast the giant marshmallow over the fire, rotating it until all surfaces take on a golden hue. Next, remove the marshmallow from your roasting stick by sandwiching it between the preheated bread and chocolate and gently sliding it off. Let it cool for several seconds before eating.
You can make these unique s'mores in your backyard, using a fire pit, grill, or campfire. However, if you're making these s'mores indoors, the standard procedure will require tweaks. If you have a gas stovetop, you can easily roast the marshmallows over the flames. Alternatively, you can use a broiler. Simply layer the bottom half of your bread roll with some chocolate and a marshmallow, then place it on an oven-safe dish before broiling. If you only have a toaster, it's time to get creative. Separate and toast both halves of the sweet roll. As the bread is doing its thing, skewer and roast the marshmallows directly above the heat. However, do not put marshmallows into the toaster, as this creates a fire hazard.
Extra ingredients to elevate your Hawaiian roll s'mores
Looking for ways to upgrade the ultimate dessert sliders? We've got you covered. Although it may sound unconventional, don't be afraid to add bacon to s'mores. Bacon contributes a saltiness that balances out the sweeter side of s'mores perfectly. We recommend thick-cut bacon for extra chewiness, but you can't go wrong with thin and crispy bacon either.
Not a fan of meat for dessert? No worries — the options for s'more additions are endless. Go nuts with nut butter or give your s'mores an Argentine twist with dulce de leche. In the summertime, take advantage of all the fresh fruit options. Strawberries or raspberries blend well with melted chocolate, and, if you want to go the extra mile, you can grill pineapple or banana slices for your sliders.
Do you want even sweeter s'mores? Swap out regular chocolate for your favorite fun-sized candy bars like Snickers or Milky Way. When Easter treats hit shelves, replace marshmallows with Peeps. You'll get a colorful burst along with an extra dose of sugar. And if you want a pick-me-up, sprinkle cayenne pepper, espresso powder, or both onto the chocolate as it melts.