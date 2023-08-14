The Simple Hack For Delicious Indoor S'mores
S'mores aren't just for summertime. Whether it's a rainy night or the middle of January, you don't need to start a campfire to enjoy this delicious marshmallowy treat. Surprisingly, you probably already have all of the elements in your kitchen for the perfect, kid-friendly s'mores night because all you need is a toaster. While marshmallows won't fit in the toaster slots (and even if they did, it would get messy and likely dangerous), you can still use the toaster's heat to crisp them up. Just balance them atop the toaster's slots, and let the heat do its thing.
Making indoor s'mores might not have the same magic as hoisting foraged sticks stuck with marshmallows over the campfire, but there are a few perks: it's easier cleanup than an outdoor fire, and you won't have to worry about your hair and clothes smelling like a bonfire for days. Plus, it's the perfect treat for when you're craving something a little sweet, and it only takes three affordable ingredients.
How to make s'mores with your toaster
The first thing to note is that you can't just go stuffing marshmallows into the toaster slots — it's a fire hazard that will also ruin your appliance. Instead, take a large skewer and poke it through a couple of marshmallows. Then, just toast the marshmallows on top of the toaster. The concentrated heat from the empty slots will give the marshmallows that perfect golden-brown color, crisping them to gooey perfection without any hassle (though you'll have to rotate them once halfway through cooking to evenly brown both sides).
Not all toasters are created equal, so you might have to play around with the heat settings a bit to get the desired crispness. Make sure you keep an eye on the marshmallows, and if you're toasting them with kids, be careful, as the marshmallows will be very hot when they're done cooking. Then, of course, just add them to a graham cracker with chocolate, and enjoy.
The toaster isn't the only way to make indoor s'mores
There's no need to give up if you don't have a toaster. Believe it or not, that is just one of several ways you can make s'mores in your own kitchen. If you're looking for another option, turn to the oven or stovetop. With a gas range, the flames from the stovetop are perfect for toasting up some marshmallows. Add the marshmallows to a skewer, and toast them over the open flame on low heat until golden brown.
You can also use your broiler if you don't have a gas range. In an oven-safe dish, add graham crackers, then top each with chocolate and a marshmallow. Place the s'mores under the broiler, which will not only toast the marshmallow but also melt the chocolate. Then, remove them from the oven and top them with the remaining graham cracker.
The air fryer is an option, too. Prepare the s'mores as you would for the broiler, but pop them into an air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about three minutes instead. The marshmallows will toast perfectly, and the chocolate will melt just right. You can also get creative with your toppings; swap traditional milk chocolate with a peanut butter cup for a fun twist, or enjoy a sweet and savory combo by putting bacon in your s'mores.