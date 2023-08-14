The Simple Hack For Delicious Indoor S'mores

There's no need to give up if you don't have a toaster. Believe it or not, that is just one of several ways you can make s'mores in your own kitchen. If you're looking for another option, turn to the oven or stovetop. With a gas range, the flames from the stovetop are perfect for toasting up some marshmallows. Add the marshmallows to a skewer, and toast them over the open flame on low heat until golden brown.

You can also use your broiler if you don't have a gas range. In an oven-safe dish, add graham crackers, then top each with chocolate and a marshmallow. Place the s'mores under the broiler, which will not only toast the marshmallow but also melt the chocolate. Then, remove them from the oven and top them with the remaining graham cracker.

The air fryer is an option, too. Prepare the s'mores as you would for the broiler, but pop them into an air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about three minutes instead. The marshmallows will toast perfectly, and the chocolate will melt just right. You can also get creative with your toppings; swap traditional milk chocolate with a peanut butter cup for a fun twist, or enjoy a sweet and savory combo by putting bacon in your s'mores.