Gluten-Free Gazpacho And Crispy Chickpeas Recipe

Gazpacho is a type of cold soup that originally comes from Spain. While some cooks play fast and loose with the term to the point where you may find so-called gazpachos that are made from fruit and can even be served as dessert, a traditional gazpacho is made with bell peppers, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Such is the case with this gazpacho recipe from recipe developer Deniz Vergara, although it is not thickened with bread crumbs like most versions of the soup. Instead, liquid from chickpeas helps thicken and emulsify the soup. She tells us that this "replaces the need to [use] stale bread, making this recipe gluten-free."

Not only the liquid but the chickpeas themselves play a large part in this recipe. Some of the peas find their way into the soup itself, where they also help to thicken it up a bit. Most of them, though, are seasoned and roasted to make for a nice crunchy topping.