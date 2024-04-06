The Canned Tomatoes That Are Worth The Costco Trip Alone

All of Costco's fair deals and exclusive items keep customers coming back, but one particular type of canned product sold here might be worth the trip alone. We're talking about the Cento brand's San Marzano canned tomatoes. These are not the same as just any other item, with many professional chefs considering them the ideal ingredient to buy for a tomato-based sauce or soup.

San Marzano varieties all must hail from a small valley in the Campania region of Italy. The tomato fields here thrive thanks to the warm Mediterranean climates and their proximity to Mount Vesuvius, which makes for extra fertile volcanic soil. This means that the fruit comes out extra rich and flavorful once they've sprouted and grown.

They're especially bright and oblong in shape with fewer seeds than other popular tomatoes and boast a rich, plump flesh that makes these especially ideal to use in sauces. Other defining characteristics are their low water content and signature sweetness. Another factor that ensures these special tomatoes remain consistently delicious is the distinct certified label that is stamped onto these cans.