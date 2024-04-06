The Canned Tomatoes That Are Worth The Costco Trip Alone
All of Costco's fair deals and exclusive items keep customers coming back, but one particular type of canned product sold here might be worth the trip alone. We're talking about the Cento brand's San Marzano canned tomatoes. These are not the same as just any other item, with many professional chefs considering them the ideal ingredient to buy for a tomato-based sauce or soup.
San Marzano varieties all must hail from a small valley in the Campania region of Italy. The tomato fields here thrive thanks to the warm Mediterranean climates and their proximity to Mount Vesuvius, which makes for extra fertile volcanic soil. This means that the fruit comes out extra rich and flavorful once they've sprouted and grown.
They're especially bright and oblong in shape with fewer seeds than other popular tomatoes and boast a rich, plump flesh that makes these especially ideal to use in sauces. Other defining characteristics are their low water content and signature sweetness. Another factor that ensures these special tomatoes remain consistently delicious is the distinct certified label that is stamped onto these cans.
What this important stamp means for these tomatoes
If you see a certified label stamped onto a can of San Marzano tomatoes, you're in luck. Certified San Marzano tomatoes all must come from a particular strain of plant and must be grown solely in the Campania region for peak flavor. This label also means farmers have harvested the tomatoes by hand between July and mid-September for peak freshness and a maximum of just 80% of the farmer's crop will be used to ensure only the best of these fruits are reaching customers.
Because of all these standards, the San Marzano tomatoes are produced in small numbers, which also means they're sold at higher prices than other canned versions. Still, many feel the Cento variety is one of the best brands of canned tomatoes, and Costco offers better deals for this particular product than other stores. While actual prices will vary per location, Costco has sold a three-pack of these essential canned goods for just $9.99, while other stores, like Walmart, sell a three-pack for around $13.14.
How to use this rich and versatile addition
All those unique qualities have made the San Marzano name very popular and you can now see these canned tomatoes on grocery store shelves around the world. Still, there are a lot of copycats out there, so if you're not shopping at Costco, make sure your San Marzano tomatoes are the real deal before you buy them. Brands that produce them outside of Italy will have terms like "San Marzano-style" on the cans and these fruits might have a different taste depending on what type of soil and climate they were grown in.
Once you've made sure you have the certified kind, they can be used in a variety of delicious recipes. Use them to simmer up a pot of simple tomato sauce for pasta or puree them with other ingredients for a wholesome gnocchi soup. These tomatoes could also serve as a lovely low-acidity base for a pizza sauce or be stirred into a savory cocktail like a Bloody Mary.
With its high standards of production and lower price point than other retailers, you really can't go wrong with Costco's Cento San Marzano canned tomatoes.