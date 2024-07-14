12 Of The Unhealthiest Frozen Breakfast Foods You Can Buy

We really love frozen food — and by "we," we mean all of us. 94% of Americans are more likely to buy food options that have a longer shelf life, according to a survey conducted by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association, which also found that 77% of parents turn to frozen goods for dinner at least once per week. As a result, the appeal of frozen breakfast foods remains strong: They offer us the ability to get a hot meal on the table in minutes, first thing in the morning. The cost of that, though, is that you're often preparing foods that are high in saturated fats, sodium, and added sugar, as well as ingredients you'd probably rather not be eating.

Much of the time, frozen breakfast foods are unhealthy because they have to offer big flavor to wake up your tastebuds . They do this by adding sugar, loads of additives, and other iffy ingredients that nevertheless create maximum flavor. You might be surprised by just how unhealthy some of these foods are, even if you consider yourself an informed eater. In this article, we primarily examine ultra-processed options that have high amounts of either sodium, saturated fat, or added sugar (and in some cases, all three). We also looked at key ingredients, like high fructose corn syrup and enriched flour, that can be considered unhealthy, especially in excess. From pancakes to sausage patties, these are the unhealthiest frozen breakfast foods you can buy.