When Making Your Own Canned Tuna, What's The Best Variety To Use?

Canned tuna is one of the most handy pantry staples to have around. It can be made into sandwiches, stirred into cold or warm pasta dishes, and even eaten straight out of the can if one is so inclined. Canning tuna also happens to be an easy kitchen project to carry out on a weekend. Preserving animal products need not be intimidating, and homemade canned tuna is an easy way to get started in the world of home preservation.

However, which tuna type should one use for canning? There are several tuna varieties on the market, and different species lend themselves to different culinary applications. While skipjack tuna is the most common variety used for canning other varieties tend to come in bigger chunks, therefore providing a more substantial eating experience. And out of all those other varieties, albacore tuna ticks the boxes of good eating, affordability, and sustainability. Albacore is one of the milder-tasting tuna varieties, making it a great choice for home preserving so that you can easily customize added flavors.

As for sustainability, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, the albacore tuna is no longer "near-threatened" and has changed its status to "least concern". While that is definitely good news, it is still advisable to seek out tuna that has been labeled with "pole-caught", "troll-caught", and "pole-and-line" to ensure that you are using responsibly sourced seafood.