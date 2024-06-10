How Much Joey Chestnut's July 4 Hot Dog Record Would Cost

Just as Thanksgiving goes hand-in-hand with the Macy's Parade, the Fourth of July wouldn't be complete without Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. This competition challenges people to eat as many Nathan's hot dogs as possible in just ten minutes.

While many have tried their hand at showing off their hot dog-eating skills, only a select few have made it into the Hall of Fame as winners. One of those winners is Joey Chestnut, a long-time contestant who's been chowing down at these events since 2005, although his first win wasn't until 2007. Between then and his victory in the near-canceled 2023 hot dog eating contest, he's come out the winner in all but the 2015 showdown, when he came in hot on the heels of Matthew Stonie.

While Chestnut has had many wins, the most impressive was his record-setting victory in 2021, when he managed to eat a whopping 76 hot dogs. If you add all that up, that would cost a pretty penny — roughly $179 in burgers and buns if you were to cook them yourself (or $455 if he bought them at a Nathan's location)!