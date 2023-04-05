Potbelly's Fan-Favorite Cuban Sandwich Is Making A Much-Anticipated Spring Return

In the late 1970s, Peter Hastings and his wife first started serving submarine sandwiches at their antique shop, which eventually became the original Potbelly Sandwich Works. A few decades later, longtime customer Bryant Kiel bought the Chicago-based sub hub from Hastings, and over the course of the next 12 years, he transformed the lone store into an empire that now boasts more than 250 locations. Those of you who think of the sandwich brand as being just as ubiquitous as larger, more famous fast-casual franchises might be surprised to learn that the regional chain didn't expand into New York City until 2011.

Much like its signature hoagies, Potbelly Sandwich Works' menu is packed with fabulous flavors. Diners can choose from a slew of sandwiches, including all of the classic combinations you're likely already familiar with, from the meaty Italian to the humble PB&J. There's also a secret 'underground' menu: Customers can channel the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself with the Monkey Business by swapping out the jelly in the PB&J for banana and bacon, or brave the mountainous cold cut creation formerly known as the Wrecking Ball, which is currently available on the standard menu as A Wreck. It wasn't until 2018, however, that Potbelly introduced fans to its version of the Cuban sandwich. While the Cubano hasn't become a permanent menu fixture, the sandwich chain recently decided to bring it back for a limited time.