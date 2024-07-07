The Simple Tip For The Juiciest Grilled Shrimp Of Your Life

Grilling shrimp is a delicious way to combine two of life's pleasures: seafood and backyard cooking. You can give a shrimp cocktail a smoky upgrade on the grill or you can simply grill shrimp on skewers and serve them straight from your Weber. Either way, shrimp are one of the classic proteins for grilling, and if you want to make sure they come out juicy and not dry, then there is one key tip to achieving exactly that.

You may not think to automatically utilize this method, because it runs counter to everything you've been taught about cooking food in large batches. Contrary to what you might think, your shrimp should actually be relatively crowded on their skewers if you want them to be juicy. Unlike air fryers, where you need to avoid the temptation of crowding, you actually want your shrimp to be very close to each other after you spike them. Doing so not only helps keep your shrimp from drying out and curling, but also has no negative effect on either flavor or how well they're cooked.