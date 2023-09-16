Why You Should Seriously Avoid Grilling Peeled Shrimp

Depending on your preferences, you can roast, boil, fry, or grill shrimp to bring out its flavor (eating shrimp raw isn't recommended because it could lead to food poisoning). A better option is to grill it for a couple of minutes and then add it to salads, tacos, gazpacho, or other dishes. For example, this Mediterranean-inspired shrimp and grits recipe can take your lunch or dinner to a whole new level. Moreover, shrimp can replace prawns and crabmeat in most dishes.

Shrimp is sold peeled or with the shell on, and you should choose the latter if you plan to grill it. First of all, shell-on shrimp is easier to handle and less prone to overcooking. The shell acts as a protective barrier, helping to retain moisture and prevent the shrimp from curling up or breaking apart on the grill. Additionally, it's rich in natural juices that can add depth and complexity to the final dish.